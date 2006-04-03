Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

'No resources to implement TRRC ..... New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11665 Posts Posted - 23 Jun 2022 : 18:39:13



=========



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/no-resources-to-implement-trrc-recommendations-this-year

=========





Jun 23, 2022, 12:21 PM | Article By: Adama Tine



The attorney general and minister of Justice Hon. Dawda A. Jallow, has disclosed before the Parliament’s Human Rights and Constitutional Matters Committee that The Gambia government does not have resources available to commence implementation of any of the TRRC recommendations this year.



He informed the committee that the government is mindful that the TRRC White Paper has been published around the media at a time that government budget was already casted.



“We do not have resources available for the implementation of the TRRC this year,” he noted.



According to him, if some of the resources were available then some of the things would not have been at wait, but would have started by now. He said the major challenge the government is faced with is the mobilisation of resources.



He, however, assured the committee that the government is really sensitive to the plight of victims and that their issue is central to what we are doing.”



The chairperson of the committee Hon. Madi Ceesay, asked the minister whether the “government was not expecting that the outcome would require resources?”



Justice Minister Jallow responded that the government anticipated some of the recommendations but considering the fact that the TRRC was independent, they could not know what they were going to recommend.



He further added that the government had put over D150 million in the budget which was approved by this parliament in anticipation of reparations.



Hon. Yahya Sanyang, a member of the committee and the legislator for Tallinding, told the minister to ask the president to visit the victims in order to show solidarity and not only to go to their constituencies for political gains. He added that if the president could not visit every family, he can show them solidarity through the Victims’ Center.



However, the Justice minister, who agreed with this suggestion, said “we appreciate the importance of national reconciliation and we have our plans which we would make public very soon.”



Hon. Muhammed Kanteh, a lawmaker for Busumbala Constituency and a member of the committee, urged the minister to come up with the policy to fast track the reparation benefits to victims.



In response, the Justice minister accepted the comment of fast tracking the reparation benefits but noted an assumption to the committee that “even if the government is ready to pay another D50 million or D100 million, the issue of who to give and who administers the funds would be a challenge.



The Justice Minister pointed out that his ministry is setting up a special prosecution division which will aim at hiring knowledgeable and experienced people to train Gambian lawyers on how to prosecute the offences revealed at the TRRC.

==================Jun 23, 2022, 12:21 PM | Article By: Adama TineThe attorney general and minister of Justice Hon. Dawda A. Jallow, has disclosed before the Parliament’s Human Rights and Constitutional Matters Committee that The Gambia government does not have resources available to commence implementation of any of the TRRC recommendations this year.He informed the committee that the government is mindful that the TRRC White Paper has been published around the media at a time that government budget was already casted.“We do not have resources available for the implementation of the TRRC this year,” he noted.According to him, if some of the resources were available then some of the things would not have been at wait, but would have started by now. He said the major challenge the government is faced with is the mobilisation of resources.He, however, assured the committee that the government is really sensitive to the plight of victims and that their issue is central to what we are doing.”The chairperson of the committee Hon. Madi Ceesay, asked the minister whether the “government was not expecting that the outcome would require resources?”Justice Minister Jallow responded that the government anticipated some of the recommendations but considering the fact that the TRRC was independent, they could not know what they were going to recommend.He further added that the government had put over D150 million in the budget which was approved by this parliament in anticipation of reparations.Hon. Yahya Sanyang, a member of the committee and the legislator for Tallinding, told the minister to ask the president to visit the victims in order to show solidarity and not only to go to their constituencies for political gains. He added that if the president could not visit every family, he can show them solidarity through the Victims’ Center.However, the Justice minister, who agreed with this suggestion, said “we appreciate the importance of national reconciliation and we have our plans which we would make public very soon.”Hon. Muhammed Kanteh, a lawmaker for Busumbala Constituency and a member of the committee, urged the minister to come up with the policy to fast track the reparation benefits to victims.In response, the Justice minister accepted the comment of fast tracking the reparation benefits but noted an assumption to the committee that “even if the government is ready to pay another D50 million or D100 million, the issue of who to give and who administers the funds would be a challenge.The Justice Minister pointed out that his ministry is setting up a special prosecution division which will aim at hiring knowledgeable and experienced people to train Gambian lawyers on how to prosecute the offences revealed at the TRRC. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |