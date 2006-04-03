Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

https://foroyaa.net/oil-spillage-affects-fishermen-biodiversity-at-mandinari-%ef%bf%bc/

By Madiba Singhateh & Mustapha Jallow on June 10, 2022



Following widespread online reports of oil pollution on the country’s waters, three Foroyaa journalists Tuesday visited Mandinari—the oil spillage area—hired a boat and follow the stretch from Lamin lodge to around the vicinity of Mandinari to ascertain the reports.



Since the news of the oil spillage broke out on Saturday, May 28, 2022, scores of Gambians took to social media to express their worry about the environmental hazards it could cause—not ruling out the robbing of the fish consumed by many daily in the country.



Our reporters’ fact-finding mission revealed that the incident has already affected fishermen and the biodiversity (including oysters, crabs and mangroves) along the shores of Mandinari.



Local fishermen residing just few kilometres away from the fuel storage depot in Mandinari said their livelihoods have been ruined following the oil spill, as they lamented that the incident has hampered their source of living.



Sada Sarr, a 50-year-old local fisherman and native of Mandinari, narrated that the oil spillage has forced them to stop operation in the meantime.



“My boat, net and catches (fish) were all affected by the oil. I cannot even work with net not to talk of catching a fish,’’ he lamented.



According to him, the spill has really damaged their source income because all their nets were contaminated with a lot oil. He disclosed that most of his sea materials were also affected, including his clothes among others.



“My hands and other parts of my body were all having oil. If you see me that day, you will think that someone painted me. I later used petrol to clean it from my body,’’ said Sarr, who has spent 30-good years in fishing.



“We’ve lost our source of income and we do not know when this will end. How will we live now? That’s our frustration. We also want them to recognize the damage and that the spillage was caused by negligence.’’



Sarr called on the government to help them with new nets because their daily needs come from the water and they only rely on the sea for their livelihoods, together with their families. Since Saturday [28th May] —the day of the spillage—he said he has lost a lot of income and costumers, which has negatively impacted on them.



Modou Sarr, another fisherman, shared similar remarks.



Mama Sanyang, a woman crabber, told this medium that she saw the oil spillage on the ocean last week, saying the area was sticky and her boots and feet were soaked with the oil.



She further said after the spillage, she hardly catches anything as she heads home empty-handed.

Photo: Oil traces on the mangroves at the Mandinari shoreline. © Abdoulie Fatty



Spillage Cleaned, But Oil Traces Still Visible



Oil workers of Gam Petroleum—whose names are not mentioned for their protection—confirmed the incident and disclosed that the spill was caused by leakage as a result of a corroded pipe during their offloading.



The spillage area looked cleaned during our boat trip, but traces of the oil could be seen on the mangroves or at the shores opposite the depot and where local boats packed along the shoreline. Some boats and fishing nets were stained with oil.



Scores of crabs and other small sea spices were found lying dead around oil. But reporters could not establish whether the spices were killed by the oil spill or not.



When reporters accessed the depot at 2pm, an oil worker told Foroyaa that the oil spill has led to huge loses to The Gambia—estimating it to millions of dalasi.



The worker disclosed that a company (whose identity the worker could not say) was hired to assist them clean the oil in the sea, which the worker said was another loses to the country. According to the worker, water divers were involved to inspect the spillage.



“We cleaned a lot yesterday (6th June 2022). But some of the oils were washed away by the water, while some got stocked on the mangroves. But we were able to fill a container during our cleaning. It would be very difficult to clean up all the spill. As for now, we are waiting for another cleaning exercise,’’ another oil worker told our reporters.



Foroyaa was however informed that the cleaning is on hold.

Photo: Fish nets stained with oil traces at the Mandinari shoreline. © Abdoulie Fatty



Mandinari VDC Holds Talk Over the Spillage



Jammeh Ceesay, retired senior immigration officer and now chairman of Village Developmen Committee (VDC) of Mandinari, said he was out of the country when the oil spill occurred. As a VDC, he said they have held talks on the issue, while noting that they have also seen government is taking steps on the matter.



“We gathered reports, that stakeholders from different ministries visited the area. It shows that steps are been taken by the relevant authorities to resolve the problem. But our main concern is our sea, where the spill has occurred because we do not know the health implications,’’ he explained.



Ceesay pointed out that the spill could also affect the fish because the water does not have boundary and the oil spread all over the neibouring areas such Pirang and up to Banjul. He thus called for mitigation measures to be put in place at the said depot forthwith.



Ceesay said his community has since allocated the government a big plot of land so that they can build a fire station just for emergency purpose, especially issues like this nature.



“But guess what? The plot has been there for almost ten years now without any action. For example, when the depot blows up, how can people residing nearby escape the disaster? I therefore call on the government to develop the property for the safety of the villagers,’’ he said.



Ceesay further advised the government to issue a dispatch and inform the public, particularly the fishermen, to hold on with their fishing activities until they are done with their investigations. For him, this will serve as an advice to the people because it emanated from the relevant authorities.



Meanwhile, attempts were made to speak to the managing director of Gam Petroleum at the depot but to no avail. The security officials there told our reporters to book an appointment before seeing the manager.



Foroyaa will follow up with the relevant authorities to get their detailed account of the measures they are taking to remedy the situation.

"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

https://foroyaa.net/commission-of-inquiry-needed-on-the-oil-spill/

June 10, 2022

Foroyaa has confirmed the oil spill polluting the vicinity of Gam Petroleum in Mandinari. Foroyaa journalists have photographs of the pollution that has taken place in the vicinity. A desperate attempt to clean up is not sufficient enough to address the problem. The mangrove swamps in the area are being polluted and marine life is under threat. Oysters, crabs and other crustaceans breeding in the area could face existential threat.



No press release from the national environment agency has been received officially by Foroyaa. The Ministry of Petroleum is also not heard on the matter.



The Ministry of Fisheries is also concerned because fisheries depend on the laying of eggs in such environment to increase our fish stock. The incident needs transparency and those responsible for the spill should be known and the cost of cleansing the environment should be borne by those responsible for the spill.



It is therefore important that impunity is not entertained by honouring the incident with silence. Foroyaa has given the authorities enough evidence and time to conduct investigation and come up with full disclosure of what happened. We will now proceed to contact Gam Petroleum, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters and National Environment Agency and the Public Utility Regulatory Authority to get full disclosure of what happened.



https://foroyaa.net/authorities-speak-on-mandinari-oil-spill%ef%bf%bc/



By Madiba Singhateh & Mustapha Jallow on June 10, 2022



Authorities in various Government Departments have spoken by responding to the queries of Foroyaa reporters on the recent oil spill at the Mandinari fuel depot in Kombo North district.



Speaking to Sheikh Alkinky Sanyang, the Head of Communications at the National Environment Agency (NEA), his department is well aware of the oil spill and as the head of communications, he was the one who wrote a press release on the matter.



Sanyang further explained that a Joint Committee, comprising The Gambia Ports Authority, the Gambia Maritime Agency and NEA, recently held a meeting to look into the issue and will continue to meet today on the same matter. He promised to inform reporters on the outcomes of their meeting.

Photo: Oil remnants perched on the mangroves at Mandinari shoreline © Abdoulie Fatty



According to him, the Press Release which was dated on the 2nd of June 2022, informed the public that the said Committee and other relevant stakeholders are aware of an oil spill and all the necessary actions were being taken to address the situation; that it further stated that the said incident occurred on the 28th of May 2022, between the hours of 14:30-15:30.



He said the release disclosed that during a briefing with depot authorities, it was explained that 1,501.334 metric tons heavy fuel oil (HFO) was discharge from the Ship but the fuel depot just recorded 1,430.468 metric tons was received.



The release added that based on the fact that the difference between the quantities pumped by the Ship and the amount received by the depot was roughly 70.865) metric tons which approximately translate to 70,865 litres, it is therefore assumed that the difference is the quantity of HFO discharged to the shore.



Meanwhile, Lamin Camara, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy was contacted to shed light on the issue and he informed reporters at his office that there was indeed an oil spill, with over 70 metric-tons spilled into the sea; that now both NEA and the Gambia Maritime Agency are acting to ensure that the environment is clean.



“The issue at hand is an environmental and maritime issue. We are a part of it because it is done in our sector. The petroleum people polluted the environment, so it is the environment agency that has a problem with us. But I know NEA and other stakeholders are looking into the matter since they have their strategic ways of solving the issue,’’ he said.



According to Camara, the Petroleum Ministry is also working and coordinating with the concerned stakeholders as a Committee but further stated that their Ministry is not directly responsible for the pollution.



PS Camara then referred reporters to NEA and Gambia Maritime Agency for a detailed account on the incident.



Our reporters also proceeded to the Gambia Maritime Administration to also hear their version on this burning issue. At their Office in Bijilo, one Bubacarr Drammeh, the Human Resource Manager disclosed to this medium that a team from his institution was sent to the spilled site in order to ascertain what happened.



According to him, the Joint Committee otherwise known as a Taskforce looking into this matter, visited the site and are currently working hand-in-glove to establish the facts surrounding the issue.



https://foroyaa.net/gam-petroleum-should-speak-out-on-the-oil-spill/

Editorial on June 10, 2022



There is evidence that the oil spill commenced from the Gam Petroleum facility. Gam Petroleum therefore should explain what happened. It is significant to take note that the current is sweeping the oil towards the Pirang end, an area which had been a breeding ground for shrimps. The more the oil is allowed to be moved by the current the more the environmental impact will be worsened.



A fire brigade approach would lead to failure before any cleansing exercise is started. The extent of the flow of the oil and the quantity of the spill should be taken into consideration when it comes to the cleansing exercise. Foroyaa has spoken the National Environment Agency, which claimed to have issued a press release on the matter on Thursday, 2nd June. The matter was given a holistic approach.



Editorial on June 10, 2022

There is evidence that the oil spill commenced from the Gam Petroleum facility. Gam Petroleum therefore should explain what happened. It is significant to take note that the current is sweeping the oil towards the Pirang end, an area which had been a breeding ground for shrimps. The more the oil is allowed to be moved by the current the more the environmental impact will be worsened.

A fire brigade approach would lead to failure before any cleansing exercise is started. The extent of the flow of the oil and the quantity of the spill should be taken into consideration when it comes to the cleansing exercise. Foroyaa has spoken the National Environment Agency, which claimed to have issued a press release on the matter on Thursday, 2nd June. The matter was given a holistic approach.

The cleansing exercise should have started where the oil swept by the current reached and then move towards the direction of the oil spill. We need both expertise and equipment to be able to handle an emergency situation such as this. There is need for immediate action.

