Jun 17, 2022, 11:54 AM | Article By: Isatou Jallow



The Brikama Area Council (BAC) has signed D9,994,900 road construction agreement with GIGO Construction Company.

The contract was awarded to GIGO Construction Company for the construction of Jambarr Sanneh Road in Brikama. The signing ceremony was attended by senior staff of the council, councillors and representatives from the National Road Authority (NRA) and representatives of GIGO Company.

The construction of the road project is expected to be completed within four months and the total amount involved for the construction of this road project stands at---------? (. This project is purely funded by the Brikama Area council.

Speaking at the ceremony the CEO of Brikama Area Council, Modou Jonga said the road is 400m in length and took the opportunity to commend the National Road Authority for the technical assistance they have rendered the council over the period.

He said that the council is doing everything possible to improve the road conditions within Brikama which is the administrative headquarters of the West Coast Region. He stated that upon completion of the project, it would reduce traffic congestion within Brikama and improve the socio-economic status of the communities within the West Coast Region.

For his part, Amadou Gigo, the chairman of GIGO Construction Company, expressed appreciation for the trust and confidence bestowed on his company to execute the road project. “I am pleased, honoured, and humbled to witness the signing contract of the Jambarr Sanneh Road,” he said, while thanking the management of the BAC and the NRA for the award.

Mr. GIGO further assured the management of BAC that GIGO Construction would deliver a first-class road for the project.

The chairman of BAC, Sheriffo Sonko, said GIGO Construction is a household name in The Gambia and that everyone is proud of what they have been doing in this country.

He lavished praise on the chairman of the GIGO Construction Company for his efficiency in services delivery, while encouraging him to replicate his good works in this project.

Abubacarr Drammeh, a senior staff of NRA, said his institution's major objective is to make sure that "we have a good road network within the entire country.

"BAC is our very good partners. During the past years we have been collaborating to make sure that the road infrastructure within the West Coast Region is improved."

