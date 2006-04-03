Author Topic kiwi

Sweden

648 Posts Posted - 22 May 2022 : 12:15:01 When did the land register in The Gambia start? How far back can you go to find registered facts? Is there only one register for the whole country, or do different areas have their own?

I am interested in the area south of Serekunda.

Hi kiwi good to see you posting again, be very interesting to find out if any paper records exist that are accessable easily by the general public,MAYBE the Public would have to go through the appropriate ministry and register their interest,who knows someone does but will there be a posting that we can all read here.

