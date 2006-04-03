Author Topic toubab1020





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/serrekunda-market-inferno-injures-1-destroys-over-d1m-worth-of-materials

#Headlines

Serrekunda Market inferno injures 1, destroys “over D1M” worth of materials,



May 20, 2022, 11:09 AM | Article By: By Pa Modou Cham & Adama Tine

A fire that emanated at the Serrekunda Sandika market late Wednesday evening destroyed “over D1 million” worth of materials and injured one, according to victims.



The injured person is receiving medical attention at the Kanifing General Hospital.



In an interview with the victims, Sellou Camara, a vendor told this medium that he really couldn’t tell the cause of the fire outbreak because it happened while he was closing. He stated that when he saw the smoke coming from the shop next to his, he immediately shouted for support.



“Before they all realised that I was serious about my claim, it was already too late because the fire quickly attracted the electric wires. Inside the shop was my father’s D16,000 and 300 kilos of bananas among other valuable items.”



Omar Jadama, also a victim, explained that at the commencement of the fire, he quickly turned off his electric meter and started evacuating some of his textile items.



He added that despite his efforts, lots of his belongings were burnt to ashes, saying they couldn’t know where the fire emanated.



“The items I lost during the incident are estimated at a tune of D200, 000. We call on donors and the government to support us in either way.”



Awa Kujabi, among the victims narrated that she was informed about the fire by her sister while she was at home.



“I sell banana and honey but everything was burnt including the money my daughter sold for the day. The 350kg of banana loan I took was also burnt and as of now, we are yet to pay the trader.”



She called on donors and the government to help them rebuild their shops and uplift them with starting capital.



Nyimasata Sanneh, an eye witness told The Point that they didn’t notice the fire earlier and as a result, it was difficult to control it due to heavy smoke.



“My husband’s brother who does money transfer lost lot of money that belongs to people. It’s a huge money and cannot be estimated. All the five apartments in the compound, each lost a ibed, television set, chairs, refrigerators, clothes and other valuabletems. “



She called for donors and the government to support them with shelter, emphasising that the victims are now homeless. She revealed everything in the five apartments were burnt down by the fire.

