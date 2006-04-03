Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

General Forum

General Forum: General discussion

VERY SAD. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11615 Posts Posted - 20 May 2022 : 18:18:48



++++++++++



==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/unclaimed-corpses-to-be-buried-soon/

===========

Unclaimed corpses to be buried soon

The Standard: MAY 20, 2022



By Tabora Bojang



The Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Mustapha Bittaye has told The Standard that measures are ongoing to ensure the safe burial of over 40 dead bodies that are kept at the country’s main referral, Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.



The presence of the bodies, some of them since over 5 years ago, has caused concern among many people.





But according to Dr. Bittaye, a site for the burial of these unclaimed corpses has already been identified and the digging of the graves already started.



A couple of weeks ago, one Kine Jagne Sallah in a live video made a startling revelation of the corpses being kept in refrigerated containers at the hospital for well over five years.



The lady, who claimed to be a financer to the EFSTH mortuary, said she came to this realisation following a request she made to be taken to the mortuary.





But speaking on the matter on Wednesday, Dr. Bittaye said: “I have been given updates that the process was halted because of the environment in those days. You don’t just go around burying a lot of bodies at certain critical periods in the country like the elections. So, you have to wait for the right time and when everybody is sensitised then you can do it. We have already dug the places where they are supposed to be buried. All the paperwork and documentation has been done and our office [Ministry of Health] has given all the approvals.”



According to him, the process is multifaceted and involves coordination among the police, EFSTH and Gambia Red Cross Society.



He said the process was prolonged because most of the corpses are unclaimed which requires thorough consultations and verifications.



“It is not easy to just dump bodies like that. You have to take a lot of precautions and ensure that every mechanism is exhausted. You can’t bury somebody’s corpse like that without due consideration,” the director added. Dr Bittaye referred The Standard to the EFSTH spokesperson Kebba Sanneh for more details. Mr Sanneh was not available but he told West Coast Radio on Wednesday that the bodies were brought to the hospital for keeping and it is not the responsibility of the hospital to bury them.



I was saddened to read the aricle in the Standard newspaper that the dead have treated in the way the paper has discribed with everyone who had knowledge of the matter had done apparantly nothing ,in my OPINION this is a case where a NAMED government minister should liaise with all religious parties and find a way forward.++++++++++=====================Unclaimed corpses to be buried soonThe Standard: MAY 20, 2022By Tabora BojangThe Director of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr Mustapha Bittaye has told The Standard that measures are ongoing to ensure the safe burial of over 40 dead bodies that are kept at the country’s main referral, Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul.The presence of the bodies, some of them since over 5 years ago, has caused concern among many people.But according to Dr. Bittaye, a site for the burial of these unclaimed corpses has already been identified and the digging of the graves already started.A couple of weeks ago, one Kine Jagne Sallah in a live video made a startling revelation of the corpses being kept in refrigerated containers at the hospital for well over five years.The lady, who claimed to be a financer to the EFSTH mortuary, said she came to this realisation following a request she made to be taken to the mortuary.But speaking on the matter on Wednesday, Dr. Bittaye said: “I have been given updates that the process was halted because of the environment in those days. You don’t just go around burying a lot of bodies at certain critical periods in the country like the elections. So, you have to wait for the right time and when everybody is sensitised then you can do it. We have already dug the places where they are supposed to be buried. All the paperwork and documentation has been done and our office [Ministry of Health] has given all the approvals.”According to him, the process is multifaceted and involves coordination among the police, EFSTH and Gambia Red Cross Society.He said the process was prolonged because most of the corpses are unclaimed which requires thorough consultations and verifications.“It is not easy to just dump bodies like that. You have to take a lot of precautions and ensure that every mechanism is exhausted. You can’t bury somebody’s corpse like that without due consideration,” the director added. Dr Bittaye referred The Standard to the EFSTH spokesperson Kebba Sanneh for more details. Mr Sanneh was not available but he told West Coast Radio on Wednesday that the bodies were brought to the hospital for keeping and it is not the responsibility of the hospital to bury them. toubab1020





11615 Posts Posted - 02 Jun 2022 : 22:25:00



==========

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/efsth-says-unidentified-corpses-pose-no-health-threat-assures-safe-burials-soon/

==========



By Awa Macalo on June 2, 2022



The Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital has said that the unidentified dead bodies at the mortuary have no health implications on the lives of patients, staff, and residents around the vicinity.



“Over a long period, the number of unidentified bodies has increased in the mortuary, however with the refrigerators in the mortuary functioning well, they do not pose any environmental or health hazard to the patients and staff around the hospital,” a statement from the hospital said.



The hospital management also reported that procedures are already in place to provide a mass grave for the corpses.



“We would like to inform the general public that the preparations are done in collaboration with the police and the Banjul City Council to have the bodies buried in a mass grave,” the statement added.



The presence of the bodies, some of them over 5 years ago, has caused concern among many people.



However, the hospital authority said that the mortuary has a well-functioning mechanism that preserves bodies and imposes no health hazards.



“We have a functioning mortuary where dead patients are taken to for collection by family members for burial. We equally receive dead bodies, some of which are unidentified, who were not primarily admitted by us, but brought for keeping and at times further investigation by relevant authorities until they are cleared for burial.” ====================By Awa Macalo on June 2, 2022The Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital has said that the unidentified dead bodies at the mortuary have no health implications on the lives of patients, staff, and residents around the vicinity.“Over a long period, the number of unidentified bodies has increased in the mortuary, however with the refrigerators in the mortuary functioning well, they do not pose any environmental or health hazard to the patients and staff around the hospital,” a statement from the hospital said.The hospital management also reported that procedures are already in place to provide a mass grave for the corpses.“We would like to inform the general public that the preparations are done in collaboration with the police and the Banjul City Council to have the bodies buried in a mass grave,” the statement added.The presence of the bodies, some of them over 5 years ago, has caused concern among many people.However, the hospital authority said that the mortuary has a well-functioning mechanism that preserves bodies and imposes no health hazards.“We have a functioning mortuary where dead patients are taken to for collection by family members for burial. We equally receive dead bodies, some of which are unidentified, who were not primarily admitted by us, but brought for keeping and at times further investigation by relevant authorities until they are cleared for burial.” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |