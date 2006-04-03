Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/editorial/road-crashes-are-the-biggest-safety-challenge-for-youths

https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=18024

Road crashes are the biggest safety challenge for youths!

Jan 18, 2022, 11:59 AM

Road safety is a critical development priority for many developing countries. Countries in the region must work together if they are to achieve the goal of halving road crash deaths by 2030.



Road traffic crashes and deaths are routine occurrences around the world, especially in lower- and middle-income countries (LMIC). Every day, thousands of youths lose their lives in road accidents.

Among 1.35 million road traffic deaths every year (which may be reflective of COVID-19 related deaths) over 30 percent fall under the age of 25. Likewise, road crashes remain the single biggest killer and injury burden to young people aged 15-29 , which amounts to more than the deaths caused by HIV/AIDS and Malaria.
