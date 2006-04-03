Author Topic toubab1020





https://standard.gm/gambia-news/banjul-mayor-vows-to-fight-travel-clearance-order-in-court/



Banjul Mayor vows to fight travel clearance order in court



The Standard: March 29, 2022





By Tabora Bojang



Mayor Rohey Lowe of Banjul has declared her council’s intention to legally challenge the continuous usage of presidentail executive orders obliging mayors to seek travel clearance from the Ministry of Local Government and Lands.



Speaking at a BCC town hall meeting at Tobacco road Saturday, Mayor Lowe narrated how she missed a proposed travel to Liberia because her request to the ministry for clearaance was not even acknowledged by the permanent secretary.



“We wrote this request 10 days before the date of my proposed travel to Liberia but the travel date came and passed and until today, we are yet to receive any clearance from the ministry of lands and local government and they did not even acknowledge receipt of our request. I have told the CEO (BCC) that from now on, I am not going to seek any travel clearance from the Ministry because it is not a law and I will not bother myself with anything that is unlawful,” Mayor Lowe said.



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/minister-responds-to-mayor-lowe-over-travel-clearance-palaver/



Minister responds to Mayor Lowe over travel clearance palaver



March 30, 2022



By Alagie Manneh



Local Government minister Musa Drammeh has said yesterday that Banjul mayor Rohey Malick Lowe, who has said she will fight the ‘undemocratic travel clearance order, is free to “go to court” to fight the legality of a directive obligating her to request permission for travel from the minister.



Addressing a town hall meeting last Saturday, Mayor Lowe denounced the ‘Jammeh-era executive order’ and voiced her desire to fight its legality in court. She narrated how she missed a proposed travel to Liberia because her request to the ministry for clearance was not even ‘acknowledged’.



Minister Drammeh, in an interview with The Standard, denied receipt of the mayor’s letter, before challenging her to take the matter to court if she so desires.



“The courts are here for everybody. We have no problems with anything that is going to court. We have no problems with that. We will get the Attorney General to represent us there adequately. Let her go to court, please,” Minister Drammeh said.



He said that there is a procedure that must be followed anytime letters are sent to his ministry. “It goes through the PS before it comes for my approval. It doesn’t just come automatically and [get] placed on my table. Maybe she does not know how administration works. If she is angry, that is her problem. That has nothing to do with me”.



