Govt introduces route licensing scheme
The Standard: MARCH 30, 2022
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/govt-introduces-route-licensing-scheme/
Press release
The Ministry of Transport, Works, and Infrastructure (MoTWI), wishes to inform all transport operators that the government of The Gambia is introducing a route licensing scheme. The main objective of introducing this important initiative is to improve the overall efficiency of the transport system in the country.
In order to ensure smooth implementation of the scheme, selected routes will be piloted. This pilot will include the following routes; Banjul Westfield 101, Banjul Brikama 102, Banjul Serekunda 104, Banjul Bakau 103, Banjul Tippa Garage 105, Banjul Tabokoto 106, Westfiled Tabokoto 201, Westfiled Banjulinding 202, Westfiled Brikama 203, Westfiled Coastal Road 204, Westfiled Bakau 205, Tabokoto Brikama 301, Lamin Brikama 401, Brikama Coastal Road 501, Brikama Turntable 502, Serekunda Tabokoto 603, Serekunda Coastal Road 601, Serekunda Banjulinding 604, Serekunda Brikama 602, Serekunda Bakau 603, Serekunda Terminal 605.
The scheme shall apply to commercial vehicles that are licensed to carry ten (10) passengers and above. Any vehicle that plies these routes and falls under the above categories of vehicles should register for one route with the Ministrys officials who will be going around the designated destinations (Banjul, Serekunda, Bakoteh, former Tippa Garage, Brusubi, Coastal Road, and Brikama).
It is important to note that any vehicle that does not register for one of the above routes cannot ply the routes. Drivers who fail to register for a route and want to ply will not be allowed. Registration for obtaining the permit and stickers will start on Wednesday 30th March 2022 at the above garages and the official launching of the scheme is scheduled for Monday 4th April 2022.
