https://dailynewsgm.com/gambia-government-says-its-aware-of-the-senegalese-military-operation-against-mfdc-separatists-in-southern-cassamance/#

NewsNational News

Gambia Government says it’s Aware of the Senegalese ‘Military Operation’ against MFDC Separatists in Southern Cassamance





By Madi MK Ceesay on March 14, 2022



The Gambia Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G Sankareh, said in a press release that it has come to the awareness of The Gambia Government that Senegal launched a ‘Military Operation’ against MFDC separatists in its southern region of Cassamance on Sunday 13th March, 2022.



Given its proximity to The Gambia, several communities and villages particularly in Foni Bondali, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai Districts have been affected by sounds of heavy gunfire amid reports of shells landing in these Gambian border villages.



The release further added that The Gambia Government can confirm that as of last night, several Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees from the border areas began arriving and are being registered in the villages of Foni Bintang, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai.



‘‘In the wake of this military operation and its attendant refugee situation, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow directed that the Vice President working with the relevant Ministries, Government Departments and Agencies (MDAs), urgently respond to the pressing needs of the IDPs and refugees’’.



‘‘Equally, President Barrow has directed for the exercise of more vigilance, robust border patrols, and intensified security activities on The Gambian border for the safety of citizens as well as safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country against any potential foreign threat’’.



President Barrow also wishes to reassure citizens, members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps that The Gambia will neither be used as a launching pad nor allow anyone to enter the country with arms and ammunition.



The Gambia continues its peaceful advocacy for a resolution of the Cassamance Conflict and envisages lasting peace, security and stability in our region.



Meanwhile, The Gambia Government strongly urges citizens to desist from spreading false news and recycling of old videos and audios of similar past events to create confusion and fear in the minds of innocent, peace loving citizens affected by this conflict’’. The release said

11524 Posts Posted - 16 Mar 2022 : 11:20:18



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/barrow-pledges-d5m-for-displaced-persons-in-the-fonis



#Headlines



Barrow pledges D5M for displaced persons in the Fonis



Mar 15, 2022, 11:51 AM | Article By: Sarjo Camara





Her Excellency the Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray, yesterday announced that His Excellency President Adama Barrow has pledged D5 million for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the Fonis through the NDMA as a humanitarian response.



Mr. Barrow’s intervention came in the wake of Senegalese military operation against MFDC on Sunday leading to the displacement of hundreds of Gambians within the Foni-belt.



Her Excellency Dr. Isatou Touray made this announcement during a meeting she convened with stakeholders to urgently look into the issue of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



Mr. Barrow had directed that Vice President Dr. Touray working with the relevant ministries, government departments and agencies urgently respond to the pressing needs of displaced Gambians in Foni.



Vice President Dr. Touray said: It is time for The Gambia to act immediately to address the urgent needs of these vulnerable people, who include women, the elderly and children.”



During the discussions, the World Food Programme (WFP) Deputy Country Director, Malick Ndiaye, who is representing the UN body on humanitarian response, committed to give assistance in the current situation by working with the relevant government institutions.



In order to facilitate the process, a rapid appraisal will be undertaken within 48 hours to guide UN Humanitarian Response Mechanism in their intervention with the government. The activity will be supported by UN.



Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) is making efforts to distribute food packages and mattresses to the affected people in the region.



The Committee agreed on a number of actions and would meet again on Thursday, March 17 to update the public about their findings and what the emergency response package is expected to be for the vulnerable groups.



The meeting brought together security apparatus, government, and UN agencies, and a representative from the business community. All updated Her Excellency the Vice President about their current findings and immediate need assessments.



The meeting concluded that all communication and resources are to be coordinated accordingly.



The Vice President also urged the public to be mindful of misinformation, and to desist from peddling hate speech or spreading false information.

11524 Posts Posted - 16 Mar 2022 : 11:24:32





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/govt-reacts-to-senegal-military-operation-against-mfdc

#Headlines

Gov’t reacts to Senegal military operation against MFDC



Mar 15, 2022, 11:48 AM



Banjul, The Gambia - It has come to the awareness of The Gambia Government that Senegal launched a ‘Military Operation’ against MFDC separatists in its southern region of Cassamance on Sunday 13th March, 2022.



Given its proximity to The Gambia, several communities and villages particularly in Foni Bondali, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai Districts were affected by sounds of heavy gunfire amid reports of shells landing in these Gambian border villages.



The Gambia Government can confirm that as of last night, several Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees from the border areas began arriving and are being registered in the villages of Foni Bintang, Foni Kansala and Foni Bintang Karanai.



In the wake of this military operation and its attendant refugee situation, His Excellency, President Adama Barrow directed that the Vice President working with the relevant Ministries, Government Departments and Agencies (MDAs), urgently respond to the pressing needs of the IDPs and refugees.



Equally, President Barrow has directed for the exercise of more vigilance, robust border patrols, and intensified security activities on The Gambian border for the safety of citizens as well as safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country against any potential foreign threat.



President Barrow also wishes to reassure citizens, members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps that The Gambia will neither be used as a launching pad nor allow anyone to enter the country with arms and ammunition.



The Gambia continues its peaceful advocacy for a resolution of the Cassamance Conflict and envisages lasting peace, security and stability in our region.



Meanwhile, The Gambia Government strongly urges citizens to desist from spreading false news and recycling of old videos and audios of similar past events to create confusion and fear in the minds of innocent, peace loving citizens affected by this conflict.



Signed:



Ebrima G. Sankareh, The Gambia Government Spokesperson

