Author Topic toubab1020





11567 Posts Posted - 08 Apr 2022 : 00:16:17



https://www.dw.com/en/burkina-faso-ex-leader-compaore-sentenced-to-life-over-sankara-assassination/a-61381317





==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/burkina-faso-ex-leader-compaore-sentenced-to-life-over-sankara-assassination

==========





#Headlines



Burkina Faso ex-leader Compaore sentenced to life over Sankara assassination



Apr 7, 2022, 11:30 AM



Former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of pan-African leader Thomas Sankara, nearly three decades after the fact.



Compaore, who is in exile, was tried and sentenced in absentia by a military tribunal sitting on Wednesday.



The former strongman was sentenced along with his then-security chief, Hyacinthe Kafando, who also received a life term.



The tribunal, which began last October, found the men "guilty of attack on state security, complicity in murder and concealment of a corpse."



Mariam Sankara sits in a courtroom where 14 people stand trial for her Sankara's death



Mariam Sankara has been vocal about getting justice for her late husband



Sankara's widow Mariam Sankara said she was "satisfied" with the verdict, although she "wished" Compaore and Kafando were present.



"It is not good that people kill other people and stop the process of development of a country without being punished," she told reporters.



Source: DW

RELATED.====================#HeadlinesBurkina Faso ex-leader Compaore sentenced to life over Sankara assassinationApr 7, 2022, 11:30 AMFormer Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of pan-African leader Thomas Sankara, nearly three decades after the fact.Compaore, who is in exile, was tried and sentenced in absentia by a military tribunal sitting on Wednesday.The former strongman was sentenced along with his then-security chief, Hyacinthe Kafando, who also received a life term.The tribunal, which began last October, found the men "guilty of attack on state security, complicity in murder and concealment of a corpse."Mariam Sankara sits in a courtroom where 14 people stand trial for her Sankara's deathMariam Sankara has been vocal about getting justice for her late husbandSankara's widow Mariam Sankara said she was "satisfied" with the verdict, although she "wished" Compaore and Kafando were present."It is not good that people kill other people and stop the process of development of a country without being punished," she told reporters.Source: DW Edited by - toubab1020 on 08 Apr 2022 00:21:41 Topic