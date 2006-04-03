Author Topic Momodou





Gambia’s ambassador to US, Dawda Fadera, dies



The Standard: FEBRUARY 21, 2022



By Lamin Cham



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/gambias-ambassador-to-us-dawda-fadera-dies/



The Gambia’s ambassador to the United States, Dawda Fadera, died at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital yesterday. He is believed to be in his fifties.



Fadera was born in Kiang Nema in Lower River Region and attended Muslim High School graduating in the mid-1980s. He studied human resource management at Fourah Bay College, University of The Sierra Leone at undergraduate level and proceeded to do a master’s degree in the United Kingdom.



Fadera worked at the Ministry of Tourism where he eventually became permanent secretary, a position he relocated with to the Personnel Management Office where he stayed until 2017.



At beginning of that year, he was appointed secretary general and head of the civil service, a position he held until 2019 when he was deployed to the diplomatic mission as ambassador to the United States. He lives in Brufut with his family.







The Chief Justice has designated a Coroner to Inquire cause of the death of His Excellency Mr. Dawda Fadera the late Ambassador to the United States.