Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Gambia's ambassador to US, Dawda Fadera, dies
Author  Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10781 Posts
Posted - 21 Feb 2022 :  21:07:43
May Allah (SWT) grant him Jannah.


Gambia’s ambassador to US, Dawda Fadera, dies

The Standard: FEBRUARY 21, 2022

By Lamin Cham

https://standard.gm/gambia-news/gambias-ambassador-to-us-dawda-fadera-dies/

The Gambia’s ambassador to the United States, Dawda Fadera, died at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital yesterday. He is believed to be in his fifties.

Fadera was born in Kiang Nema in Lower River Region and attended Muslim High School graduating in the mid-1980s. He studied human resource management at Fourah Bay College, University of The Sierra Leone at undergraduate level and proceeded to do a master’s degree in the United Kingdom.

Fadera worked at the Ministry of Tourism where he eventually became permanent secretary, a position he relocated with to the Personnel Management Office where he stayed until 2017.

At beginning of that year, he was appointed secretary general and head of the civil service, a position he held until 2019 when he was deployed to the diplomatic mission as ambassador to the United States. He lives in Brufut with his family.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

Momodou



Denmark
10781 Posts
Posted - 23 Feb 2022 :  19:59:26
The Chief Justice has designated a Coroner to Inquire cause of the death of His Excellency Mr. Dawda Fadera the late Ambassador to the United States.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic  
