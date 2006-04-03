Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Posted - 26 Mar 2022 : 18:40:36



#National News



Kombo Real Estate hands over 250 plots to NAWEC’s T & D Association



Mar 24, 2022, 12:58 PM | Article By: Cherno Omar Bobb



Kombo Real Estate, an estate developer last Saturday handed over more than 250 plots of land to the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Association following the completion of their payment.

Each of the beneficiaries is allocated a 25 × 25 plot of land after finishing the payment of their plots of land in under 6 years.



At the handing over and allocation ceremony held at NAWEC Estate situated between Jambanjelly and Cassa Kunda, Landing Bojang, president for NAWEC Transmission and Distribution Association, informed that the association was formed in February 2016 to help members acquire plots of land.



The move, he said, is because most employees work without being able to acquire a piece of land on their own and continue to rent with their families after retirement.



Bojang indicated that they had an 8-year payment plan agreement with Kombo Real Estate but were able to complete the payment in 6 years.



“Without shelter, life will not be meaningful. I want to thank Kombo Real Estate for their generosity in making the Estate affordable to us.”



Ahmad Tijan Janneh, secretary general for NAWEC T&D Association, said the estate will have a school, clinic, football ground and market.



He revealed that their next step would be to fence the estate and then prepare documentation, noting that the construction of a road network to the estate is also in the pipeline.



Edrissa Jarju, co-founder of the association, tasked the committee to ensure electricity and water is brought to the Estate as well as ensure the development of the plots of land.



Baboucarr Awe, NAWEC T&D manager, expressed their commitment to ensure that electricity is brought to the Estate after the construction of homes.



Sanna Jassey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kombo Real Estate, said that they initiated the project (institutional customers’ scheme) in 2016 to help low income earners also acquire land.



“My intention is not only to sell to the rich people, but to ensure every Gambian owns a plot of land,” he pointed.



He thus thanked their customers for their patronage and trust.



CEO Jassey maintained that their aim is to provide shelter for every Gambian, but one of their major challenges is how some people see real estate developers.



“Over 10,000 people have acquired land from us and most of these people are low income earners,” Jassey stated.



Paramount chief, Momodou Bojang commended Mr. Jassey for contributing his quota towards the development of the nation.



He however, urged alkalolu of Jambanjelly and Cassa Kunda not to sell all their lands but rather reserve some for development purposes.

