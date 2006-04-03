Author Topic toubab1020





https://standard.gm/gambia-news/police-intensify-search-for-missing-mother-and-son/

By Alagie Manneh on February 9, 2022



Police yesterday said they have intensified investigations into the sudden mysterious disappearance of a woman and her son in Brusubi.



Mariama Balajo, 29, reportedly went missing with her three-year-old son from their Brusubi home 11 days ago.



Efforts to locate them have so far proved futile but yesterday, the police spokesperson told The Standard the police have since been busy on the case including questioning people. Superintendent Lamin Njie called on members of the public to help the police with any useful information they might have on the matter.



By Alagie Manneh on February 9, 2022

Police yesterday said they have intensified investigations into the sudden mysterious disappearance of a woman and her son in Brusubi.

Mariama Balajo, 29, reportedly went missing with her three-year-old son from their Brusubi home 11 days ago.

Efforts to locate them have so far proved futile but yesterday, the police spokesperson told The Standard the police have since been busy on the case including questioning people. Superintendent Lamin Njie called on members of the public to help the police with any useful information they might have on the matter.

"We assure the public that the police will do everything possible to establish the whereabouts of Mariama Balajo."





I note that the POLICE have NOT been notified of this new information and sincerly hope that this report in The Standard newspaper is accurate.



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/missing-woman-and-son-found-in-senegal/

==========



By Lamin Cham on March 2, 2022



More than a month since their mysterious disappearance, family sources have confirmed to The Standard that Mariama Balajo and her three-year-old son have been found in Senegal.



The duo went missing just hours before her husband arrived from Europe on holidays in late January. She was reported to have gone out from their new Brusubi house with the child to shop some food for her husband and never returned.



A frantic search was mounted by the police and the family who offered D50,000 for any information leading to her whereabouts.



I note that the POLICE have NOT been notified of this new information and sincerly hope that this report in The Standard newspaper is accurate.

By Lamin Cham on March 2, 2022

More than a month since their mysterious disappearance, family sources have confirmed to The Standard that Mariama Balajo and her three-year-old son have been found in Senegal.

The duo went missing just hours before her husband arrived from Europe on holidays in late January. She was reported to have gone out from their new Brusubi house with the child to shop some food for her husband and never returned.

A frantic search was mounted by the police and the family who offered D50,000 for any information leading to her whereabouts.

Yesterday, a family source told The Standard that Mariama and her child have been found in Zinguinchor, Senegal and arrangements are being made for her homecoming. Our source would not know how she was found and when she was due back home. The police PRO Spt. Lamin Njie said his office is yet to be informed of the details but a massive active search is still on for her.

