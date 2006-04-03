Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11545 Posts
Posted - 28 Mar 2022 :  11:15:31  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
"He urged Nigerian residents in Brikama to be law-abiding and warned that the Community would not tolerate anyone who would tarnish the good image of Nigerians in the country."


https://standard.gm/gambia-news/nigerian-community-in-brikama-recognise-members-at-awards-ceremony/
Nigerian community in Brikama recognise members at awards ceremony

By Bruce Asemota on March 25, 2022

The Nigerian Community in Brikama, West Coast Region, have recently held awards ceremony for Nigerians resident in the region.

At least 14 individuals were awarded certificates of recognition for their contribution towards the development of the Nigerian Community in Brikama.

The 14 are Ignatius Ogbusu, E.N.Manjor, Israel Ohiens Okoro, Bruce Asemota, Chinedu Ogbuehi, Benjamin Eze, Prince Leo Amadi, Nicolas Ikechuwu,. N.Innocent, Omaje Omasanjuwa, Adigu O.Happy, Onyebu Adindu and mother Joyce U. Igbi.

Mr Samuel Chijioke Uzoigwe, the chairman of the Nigerian Community, Brikama Branch disclosed that the recipients have lived in Brikama for over twenty years and have contributed in several ways to the development of the Community.

He urged Nigerian residents in Brikama to be law-abiding and warned that the Community would not tolerate anyone who would tarnish the good image of Nigerians in the country.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
