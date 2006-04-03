Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Gambians died in Bronx fire incident		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
At least 19 people were killed, including nine children, after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx, New York City, officials say.

“This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York,” the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, said at a press conference.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/bronx-fire-today-new-york-b1989641.html
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone

https://apnews.com/article/c8bd4a00e992b6da7380a23e6e7b38e4


BY DAVID PORTER, BOBBY CAINA CALVAN AND MICHELLE L. PRICE

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors raced Monday to save survivors of New York City’s deadliest fire in three decades as authorities began investigating how thick smoke could billow through a high-rise, trapping many families inside and killing 17 people, including eight children.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/open-door-may-have-contributed-death-toll-new-york-fire-mayor-says-2022-01-10/

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - New York authorities said on Monday the city was investigating a possible "maintenance issue" with a door that failed to close when devastating fire erupted in a Bronx apartment building a day earlier, killing 17 people, including eight children.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, just over a week into the job, said at a briefing that the city's medical examiner determined the fire had claimed two fewer victims than the 19 announced on Sunday.


The blaze broke out on Sunday morning in the 19-floor Twin Parks North West building, which provided affordable housing units for low-income New Yorkers. Many of the residents were from the large Gambian community that lived in the neighborhood.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
