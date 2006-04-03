Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Momodou





Denmark

10681 Posts Posted - 07 Jan 2022 : 20:50:05 Raped and brutalised: Penny Appeal orphans long wait for no justice

Malagen:JANUARY 7, 2022



Mustapha K Darboe



https://malagen.com/?p=3930



Hundreds of orphans have been abused and exploited in orphanages operating illegally in the Gambia for six years. The main culprits are Penny Appeal, a UK-based international charity with injured reputation and a possible con artist in philanthropic clothing.



He operates a chain of businesses and charities, raking in profits on the backs of the orphans under his care. The children want justice for the rape and mistreatment meted out on them.



But they might as well be waiting for justice that may never arrive. With the perpetrators allegedly using money, influence and threats of marabouts, the state authorities have retreated, if not frustrated or blocked the pursuit for justice….



In this investigation, Malagen has interviewed nearly two dozen people. They include orphans, teachers, caregivers, parents and guardians, police, state prosecutors, ministers, and social welfare workers. We have gained access to vital official records.



The evidence gathered points to systematic and widespread abuse and exploitation of orphans in the orphanages that were operating illegally by the UK charity, Penny Appeal, and its local partner, Annasru.



The man behind the operations of both charities is a self-styled philanthropist. Atabou Aidara created a chain of businesses and so-called charities that feed off the funds that come through for the orphans.



In his childcare facilities, children - boys and girls - as young as six years old, were sexually abused, raped, beaten up, incarcerated, starved, and forced to eat stale food served from his wife’s fast food restaurant.



Denmark

10681 Posts Posted - 07 Jan 2022 : 21:06:43

By Madi Jobarteh



Imagine if your parents were so poor that you were to be put in a care home? Imagine if you were in fact the parent and your daughter or son has to be put in a home offered by a charity.



Reading this groundbreaking Malagen story I just think of my own children being in this situation? That thought alone scares and angers me at the same time! But this is what these children have been subjected to in this country. I can only feel guilt, shame, annoyance and anger that it is my own Government condoning such abuse of innocent children who could have been my own children.



Do you think about that?



Meantime, that poverty is not made by Allah but by men and women who are in charge of public wealth and public institutions. It means you are poor simply because of failure of public policy, corruption of public officials and inefficiency of public institutions. This is why poverty exists in society and on earth. Everywhere.



Poverty is therefore man-made injustice! Yet these very public institutions and public officials who are elected and appointed in your name to protect your rights and fulfill your needs now fail to do so. They allow so-called charities like Penny Appeal to operate in our country only to dump our children in such terrible inhuman conditions!



Yet these public officials as the President, ministers, law enforcement officers and lawmakers all sit there watching private institutions abusing our children. But these officials have the audacity to claim they are doing their job! So how come nothing has happened to Penny Appeal since the story of its abuse came to light over the years?



In fact if the relevant public institutions have been doing their monitoring and oversight duties according to law, how could we have such tragedy take place in this country?



I don’t want to say I don’t blame Penny Appeal since they are stinking criminals, but how about the whole government that allows such criminality be meted out to our children with impunity!



Watta Bumboclaat Public Officials!



