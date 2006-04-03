Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11441 Posts
Posted - 17 Jan 2022 :  22:20:59


==========
https://standard.gm/gambia-news/gambia-news-newborn-baby-strangled-dumped-in-brikama/

==========

By Bruce Asemota on January 17, 2022

Police in Brikama are investigating the case of a dead baby found by traders and other pedestrians at a dumpsite behind the Brikama garage. The baby is believed to be about a day old.

According to eyewitnesses, the person who first saw the child had gone there to dump trash.

Reports revealed that the dead baby boy looked strangulated with the head dangling from a seemingly broken neck. It was still covered with blood with the placenta still intact and not separated from the body.

Many believed that the baby was dumped at the waste site either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

However, according to our sources, no suspect has been arrested yet but both the police and various stakeholders and child welfare institutions are busy investigating the suspected infanticide.
