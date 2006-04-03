Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Denmark

10675 Posts Posted - 04 Jan 2022 : 22:57:49 Why is Gen. Saul Badgie not arrested and court martialed ?

By Madi Jobarteh



When generals Umpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba returned from Equatorial Guinea they were arrested and put to a court martial in 2019. But they got freed from desertion charges because they claimed they were asked by Gen. Badgie to accompany the Tinpot Dictator into self imposed exile.



These two generals claimed Saul Badgie was their commander and he gave them the order to leave The Gambia! Therefore they claimed the army command knew of their whereabouts.



Therefore, now that Saul Badgie himself who also deserted the army for five years is back in town, why has the CDS Gen. Yakuba Drammeh failed to immediately arrest Badgie and send him to a court martial?



Who gave Saul Badgie the authority to leave the army and The Gambia in 2017? As Commander of the Army at the time, Gen. Badgie was answerable to the CDS Ousman Bargie. Did the CDS Bargie give him the order to leave or not? The court martial should determine that.



It is clear that the time Gen. Saul Badgie left the country the Commander-in-Chief of The Gambia Armed Forces was Pres. Adama Barrow who was sworn in on January 19, 2017. Did the President give order to Saul Badgie to leave The Gambia National Army and follow the Tinpot Dictator at that time? The court martial should determine that?



Without a court martial on what basis should Saul Badgie be allowed return to the country and left to go home freely? Is he still the army commander or not? Did he resign or was he sacked or retired? What is the legal basis for any action he has taken or taken against him? The Gambia Armed Forces Act is very clear about the lawful and unlawful actions of soldiers. Has the CDS enforced the Act in the case of Gen. Saul Badjie?



Therefore why is The Gambia Government failing to hold Gen. Saul Badgie accountable? The Minister of Defense and the CDS owe Gambians a story as to why they have failed to subject Gen. Saul Badgie to accountability and for disciplinary measures if found wanting?



Gen. Saul Badgie should face accountability for his desertion of the army. This is what the National Security Advisor Gen. Momodou Badgie should have advised the Government to do! General Saul Badgie needs to explain if he had lawful orders to be absent from duty and post or not. Failure to subject him to an accountability process is to condone misconduct, abuse of power, disregard of the rule of law and impunity.



For The Gambia Our Homeland





Denmark

10675 Posts Posted - 06 Jan 2022 : 12:16:13 Reed Brody doubts amnesty for Saul Badjie



The Standard: JANUARY 5, 2022



By Omar Bah

https://standard.gm/reed-brody-doubts-amnesty-for-saul-badjie/







Reed Brody, the American human rights lawyer famous for hunting dictators and bringing them to justice, has said he is not sure that former state guard commander General Saul Badjie will be granted amnesty.



Last week, the former powerful state guard commander Saul Badjie, implicated in several crimes by the TRRC, returned to Banjul from Equatorial Guinea with nearly a dozen personal security details of former president Yahya Jammeh. However, the return of Jammeh’s former strongman is rumored to be part of a deal to grant him amnesty.





But speaking to The Standard yesterday Brody, who successfully worked to bring former Chadian dictator Habrč to justice, said: “The TRRC recommended that Saul Badjie be prosecuted for five cases, including the killing of Mamut Ceesay and Ebou Jobe, the killing of Ndure Cham, the murder of Mustapha Colley, the execution of nine Mile 2 inmates and the killing of Tumani Jallow.



“So he is on the list. There is a process for getting amnesty, but I’m not sure that it would apply to Saul Badjie because he did not make a full disclosure of his acts or express remorse, and even then, he could not be granted amnesty if his alleged acts form part of a crime against humanity. “There are those not eligible for amnesty because their acts form part of a crime against humanity, and those who are eligible,” he said.



Brody said the legal test for whether “a killing forms part of a crime against humanity is whether the perpetrator acted with knowledge of the broader context of the crimes, which would seem to apply to someone like Saul Badjie”.



TRRC



The TRRC has called for Yahya Jammeh and his henchmen to be brought to justice, it has presented all the evidence linking them directly to murder, torture and rape, and it has even suggested what kind of court should prosecute them.



However, Brody added: “After the powerful public testimonies at the TRRC which deeply impacted Gambians, there is an expectation and a demand, both at home and abroad, that the Gambian government will now deliver justice without further delay for victims who have already waited five years, and in some cases much longer. There is still a lot that needs to be done to get there, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Yahya Jammeh in a court sooner rather than later.”



Reed, who is now with the International Commission of Jurists and advises Jammeh’s victims, said the TRRC’s powerful and well-documented report provides the roadmap, but there are still many rivers to cross, and everything depends on political will, in The Gambia and the region, to make justice happen.



