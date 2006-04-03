Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
10656 Posts
Posted - 26 Dec 2021 :  16:39:13  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Ex-President Jammeh Support Staff Return Home

The Gambia Armed Forces confirmed the return of security and support staff of President Jammeh from Equatorial Guinea.

Among the 13 strong team is the former Commander of the State Guards, General Saul Badgie.

Source: Paradise TV
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
