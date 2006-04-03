Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

The Gampetroleum Investigations!

By Sulayman Ben Suwareh.



Interesting Development in the Gampetroleum Case! It’s an Avalanche, the Government is Struggling to Manage the Outcome! They want to Silence the Case Until After Elections to Protect President Barrow and his NPP at the Polls! It’s looking Impossible to cover up, there are allegation of undue influenced put on the investigation undermining the Independence into the police investigation into the case.

The Executive is severely Compromise in the case by their association with Ababacarr Jawara who finances both the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Police other high profile business individuals that linked to the case.



The Case is revealing breach of Anti- Money Laundering Laws and linking up to the drug cartel, especially the recent discovering of the over two tons of Cocaine by the Senegal Navy. The investigations are not likely to be extended to over the entire scope that would uncover the magnitude of the crime committed and the link between the state, the economic and drug cartel, due to the influence of the executive and the interest groups involve.



The Evidence

1, The financial transaction involve in the case is over Twenty-Five Million Dollars ($25). This involves the present market value of the fuel stock, and the tax due to be paid to the State.



2, The Gampetroleum, managing director (Mr Saihou Drammeh) Director of Operations (Lamin Gassama) are Suspended, Arrested and detained at the police headquarters. The former director of Finance (Mr Keita) is the Acting Managing director!



3, Miss Kadijah Kebbeh ( employee of GACH OIL) is arrested and detain at the police headquarters with the Gam Petroleum staff.



4, Mr Mohammed Jagana Businessman was invited for interview. Jagana's wife is the Corporate Secretary of Gam petroleum(Ebironka janneh-jagana).



5, The executive has shown great interest in the case to the extend of interfering with the investigation, which in tune undermines the police independent integrity and the competency of the investigations.

The Executive is compromise in the case due to the involvement of proprietor of GACH OIL (Ababacarr Jawara) a close associate of the president and a financier of the president political party ( NPP), rumoured to be a secret business associate of the president.

Ababacarr Jawara’s influence is also hampering the competency of the investigations as the Police are benefactor of his finances, the involvement of Saihou Drammeh and other high-profile individual are also undermining the investigations.



6, Musa Drammeh (Minister of Local governance and Executive member of NPP) is constantly on the telephone talking to the suspects and the police investigators, trying to managing the coverup for the political interest of the president. Rumour have it during Musa Drammeh telephone conversations the president was put on the phone to speak to Saihou Drammeh but the president refuses to speak to Saihou.



7, Ababacarr Jawara was invited for interview by the Police investigation he was released to report back to the serious crime department.



8, Other stakeholders in the energy sector has be invited for interviews to help the investigations.



Allegation on Witness Statements.

1, Ababacarr Jawara Statement:

Jawara claimed Saihou Drammeh instructed him to pay him one million and one hundred thousand euros €1.1M (paid for fuel) and Jawara said initially he refused and said the amount was too much to pay in cash. He said Saihou insisted him to pay €1.1M cash to Mohammed Jagana, which he comply with by pay the full agreed amount demanded by Saihou Drammeh.



2, Mohammed Jagana Statement:

Jagana accepted receiving the payment of the €1.1M from Ababacarr Jawara ( disputed if it was cash or made to his business account). Jagana claims that this was to enable him to purchase forex from FBN for Gampetroleum (which is a conflict because his wife is Gampetroleum legal secretary) Further, Jagana stated Jawara paid the full amount in Dollars to him and there was no need to buy Forex as he has done for Gampetroleum in the past. Jagana claims that Saihou Drammeh, the MD, asked him to pay the money to the Kadijah Kebbeh (Ahmed Kebbeh's daughter) lady who works for Jawara.



3, Kadijah Kebbeh Statement

Kadijah accepted receiving the payment of the €1.1M from Jagana (not sure if cash or via account) She Claims paying the entire amount into Saihou Drammeh's personal account.



4, Saihou Drammeh Statement:

Saihou denial soliciting or receiving money from either Jawara or Kadijah. Saihou is reported standing his ground on refuting the allegations, insinuating executive meddling in the management of cooperate affairs and instructing the police investigator to be careful on their approach as the executive has vested interest in the case, which led to the president coming in to one of the calls made by Musa Drammeh. Saihou is said to be very confident and in high sprites.



The posture taken by Saihou Drammeh is making it difficult for the investigations to continue as the executive seems to be panicking that Saihou will be revealing detail that is likely compromise the Executive and the entire system during an elections campaign period.



Challenges with Coverup

A source close to the investigation has stated that the case might be dragged to overlaps the elections period to avoid derailing the president re-elections, but the executive is facing huge challenges to the cover the case up as it huge with different dimensions to manage away from the people and the international community. This is what is delaying the investigations. The factors given them challenges is the recovery of the funds to pay the international supplies, the issues surround the unpaid tax due in the transactions and the dent on the country international in doing business in the country convincing the international donor partners in the cooperation of fighting corruptions. Until the case is settle the energy sector will be under a sever strain which would continue to damage the economy and pose a risk to the country national security.



Opinion

1. For the interest of transparency and accountability the police need to give out limited information by means of communications strategy on the investigations to the public.



2. The scope of the investigations should look into money laundering as a large amount of cash is changing hands.



3. The Gambia Revenue Authority need to be invited to investigate the tax liability of all the companies and individual involve.



4. The Gampetroleum company need to be under receivership, the financial director should not be in charge of the operations (to avoid conflict of interest) during the course of a comprehensive auditing of the company.



5. Investigators should broaden the scope to investigate the personal and family relationship of the suspects for conflict of interest and corruptions and to look into the possible link with Narco-trade as money laundering is in play, especially with the current tons of cocaine finds.

By Sulayman Ben Suwareh

10 November 2021



Demanding Transparency and Accountability in Dealing with the Fuel Crises!



EVIDENCE!

1. The three international Petroleum Traders, Major suppliers. Trafigura, Addax and PSTV had supplies stored with Gampetroleum value over Ten Million Dollars.



2. Two companies namely CACH own by Ababacarr Jawara and AFI OIL own by Ba Jaara Jabbi- known as CAPI both close associates of President Barrow took the entire supplies of Diesel fuel that was owned by the International supplies. Leading the Gampetroleum tanks to be empty and their company owing to the International trader which causing the two companies stock profile to be in the negative!

This coincides with the rise of energy prices in the world market and the intervention of both the finance and energy ministry in trying to regulate the petrol price to avoid a hike at the pump during an election period!



3. The Missing diesel Fuel Supplies was only detected by the Local Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) when they went to the Gampetroleum depot to access their suppliers. They were told on the first days that the company was experiencing technical problems with their pumps making it impossible to pump out fuel from the tanks. They return the following day to access their suppliers but they got the same excuse which leads them to be suspicious of foul play. They contacted the utility regulator authority PURA to intervene. On the third day, PURA accompanied by the OMC with the other stakeholder visited the Gampetroleum depot and carry out inspections of the tanks to their surprise the tanks were empty!



4. PURA has now stepped in taken the supervisory role into the daily operations of the Gampetroleum depot, investigating the crises to find a resolution!



5. The International Petroleum trader are demanding compensation and resolution to the crises and they are refusing to deliver supplies until the situations are resolved and guaranteed given to safeguard their investment!



6. GNPC has imported 7.5 Metric tons of both Diesel and Petrol combined, which arrived yesterday being discharged at Gampetroleum depot.



We don't know how long these supplies will last before the crises are resolved, it's not likely to meet the demand for a long time due to people likely to panic buying and hoarding supplies.



7. The Trade minister is very worried about this development as it's not only hurting the economy in the short to medium term but it's damaging the country reputation in the long term as not suitable to make business!



TRANSPARENCY

The crises are exacerbated due to the lack of transparency and conflict of interest including executive and actors within the stakeholders. President Barrow has recreated a similar economic cartel mirror to what we had in the time of the dictatorship, check the name of the new players dominating the Petroleum Marketing sector (Ababacarr Jawara of CACH and Ba Jarra Jabbi of AFI OIL).

The conflict of interest of the executive is hampering the investigation in finding a quick resolution and accountability measures be taken on people found wanting! The executive is influencing a cover-up to protect his allies within the cartel as uncovering the fact will cause huge damage to his reelections campaign.



ACCOUNTABILITY

The oversight institutions are weak, under the influence of the executive to carry out effective actions that will redress the situations.

The Parliament is equally weak and distracted to effectively carry out its functions as we have experienced in the past three years a case example is the ineffective investigation of allegations of corruption involving the Tourism minister and the Tourism Board.

The Chairman Board of directors and Managing Director of Gampetroleum are equally to hold to account for the failure of managing the institution with the due diligence required. The Chairman and Management board is highly influence by the executive too!



THE FINAL VERDICT!

The crisis should be taken as a blessing in disguise, as it's happening a month away from the presidential election.

Voting out the current president and his cabinet is the begging of the solution to solving this problem and associated malpractice.

YOUR VOTE IS YOUR VOICE!

