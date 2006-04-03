Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

11494 Posts Posted - 08 Nov 2021 : 17:56:23



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/eu-election-observation-mission-to-gambia-deploys-16-longterm-observers-banjul



==========



Nov 8, 2021, 1:31 PM





07 November 2021 – The European Union has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to The Gambia to observe the Presidential Election set for 04 December 2021.



Today the EU Election Observation Mission has deployed 16 long-term observers to the regions.



“This election will be a crucial test for The Gambia”, said Deputy Chief Observer Beata Martin-Rozumi#322;owicz, “The European Union Election Observation Mission will monitor the process impartially and independently. I can ensure that our team of analysts and observers will deliver an objective assessment of the upcoming electoral process.”



The EU EOM arrived in Banjul with a Deputy Chief Observer and Core Team of seven analysts on 27 October 2021. This expert group consists of an election, political, legal, media, social media and data analyst. On 04 November, the team met with the Chairperson, Co-Chairperson and members of the Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia (IEC). Since then, the EU EOM has had several meetings with Gambian authorities and groups including international organisations, civil society organisations as well as the Delegation of the European Union to The Gambia.



A group of 16 long-term observers (LTOs) joined the EU EOM on 04 November and will be deployed today to all regions of Gambia to follow the electoral preparations and campaign. The EU LTOs come from 15 different Member States of the European Union and Norway. They will stay in The Gambia after election day to follow post-election processes. In addition, 16 short-term observers (STOs) will deploy throughout the country, with Members of the European Parliament, around election day.



“The EU EOM will assess the elections based on international standards and commitments that The Gambia has espoused, together with its national laws. It will focus on the entire electoral process, including an assessment of the legal framework, election administration, voter registration, candidate nomination, campaigning, the media’s role, voting, counting, and tabulations of results, as well as electoral disputes resolution”, explained Deputy Chief Observer Beata Martin-Rozumi#322;owicz.



All EU EOM observers are bound by a code of conduct, which requires strict neutrality and non-interference. The EU EOM undertakes its work in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation. It will publish its initial findings in a preliminary statement, which will be presented in a press conference shortly after election day. A Final Report with concrete recommendations to stakeholders will be presented at a later stage.

Momodou





Denmark

10780 Posts Posted - 23 Feb 2022 : 13:27:22 EU says use of state resources gave advantage to NPP in last election



The Standard: FEBRUARY 23, 2022





By Omar Bah



https://standard.gm/gambia-news/eu-says-use-of-state-resources-gave-advantage-to-npp-in-last-election/



The EU Election Observation Mission (EOM) has reported several campaign malpractices during the recent presidential election campaign including abuse of state resources by President Barrow’s NPP.



EOM was mandated to observe all aspects of the electoral process and assess the extent to which the elections complied with regional and international commitments for elections, as well as with national legislation.





“The abuse of state resources for campaigning was observed during the election process and provided significant advantage to the incumbent,” the mission said in a statement released yesterday.



According to the statement, the mission directly observed instances of abuse of state resources at six NPP rallies, including the use of government cars and personnel.



“In addition, there were cases where the incumbent endorsed new state projects during the campaign period,” the statement indicated, noting that similar observations were reported by local observers.





The most significant case, the statement highlighted, was reported by EU observers in Kerewan, where the incumbent donated D1 million towards a new hospital during a campaign rally.



“The distribution of various goods during the campaign was a widespread negative phenomenon. The distribution of mainly cooking utensils and milling machines was directly observed at several rallies held by the ruling party,” it added.



The mission added: “There were also widespread allegations of distributions of money through village chiefs reported to EU EOM observers. These illegal practices were also reported by citizen observer groups and media and were in breach of the Elections Act and the IEC Code of Ethics; however no action was taken by the IEC.”



According to the report, Barrow’s main challenger, Ousainu Darboe and his UDP were also seen distributing goods at a rally.



The mission said the lack of transparency, accountability, and lack of limitations on campaign spending disadvantaged candidates with less financial means and could have interfered with voters’ right to make an informed choice.



The report did not attempt to clarify whether the effects of these malpractices were significant enough to determine the outcome of the 4th December polls.



Key recommendations



The observer mission recommended for Gambian authorities to make essential changes in the electoral legal framework, bring the Draft Elections Act in line with international standards, streamlined provisions of the Draft Constitution and the Draft Elections Act as well with other Acts relevant to the conduct of elections.



The mission also recommended for the increase of IEC capacity and transparency in critical areas, including the establishment of specialised divisions (legal, gender) within the electoral commission, the IEC to publish the complete presidential election results, disaggregated by polling station, on its website without delay.



It further recommended that: “In all future elections, disaggregated results should be released during the tabulation process, legal provisions to be made for continuous registration and updating of the voter register to allow for the removal of deceased voters, inclusion of citizens who will turn 18 prior to the elections, and transfer of place of registration for people who have moved among others.



The mission also recommended for the establishment of an independent oversight body to regulate and oversee political campaign finance to enhance transparency and accountability, introduce periodic auditing, reporting, and publishing obligations for political parties and rules for contestants during electoral periods (ceilings on donations, expenditure interim and final reporting.



“Strengthen the institutional independence of the IEC by establishing an inclusive mechanism for the selection and appointment of the IEC chairperson and commissioner and by ensuring the security tenure of the commissioner,” the mission added.



It recommended the revision of laws which disqualifies all prisoners from voting, regardless of the reason for imprisonment and ensures that the suspension of voting rights is proportionate to the offence committed.



