Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10777 Posts Posted - 21 Feb 2022 : 14:40:03



The Government of The Gambia (GOTG) has received financing from the World Bank to implement the Project called Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP); this Project will construct a high voltage 225 kV transmission and distribution line that will start from the Brikama power station to Jabang at the edge of the Salagi Forest Park, where a 225/33 kV substation will be built.

For orientation, the transmission line will start at the edge of the Salagi Forest Park and run along the buffer zone of the Forest up to the Forest billboard at Jamwelleh about 1.8 km off the Sukuta-JambangJelly Highway. From the Forest billboard the line will run towards the border between Mariama Kunda and Jabang, Labakoreh, Yuna and Latrya before turning left, crossing the Sukuta-Jambangjelleh Highway toward the proposed Solar Power Plant in Jambur.

The line will go along the Bamba and Nyambai Forest Parks, crossing the Brikama-Serrekunda Highway to the Brikama power plant.

We want to remind the public that a consultant was hired in 2019/ 2020 to develop the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) to identify all those persons affected and value land and other properties which will be affected along this corridor. The Consultant met and interviewed only 71 affected persons out of the 490 identified affected plots of land along the corridor.

Another Consultant has bee

n actually hired to implement the resettlement action plan in order to compensate all the identified affected persons.

Therefore, any person(s) who have properties along the corridor but have never been contacted by NAWEC or any of its Contractors and Consultants should endeavor to contact the Alkalolu of the communities through which the line will pass to ascertain whether his/her property has been affected.

Alternatively, all affected persons should immediately contact NAWEC Project Implementation Unit (PIU) or the SD-Focus Ltd, the Consultant in charge of implementing the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in order to be counted for compensation. SD-Focus Ltd can be contacted on telephone (7488510/9204411/3600825/5044127), or at its office at Latriya.

In addition, anyone who believes that he/she should have been included in the socio-economic census but was not included is also urged to contact the project’s Grievance Redress Committee (GRC) through one of the contacts listed below.

This is important because when the construction of the line commences, any impacted properties along the identified corridor will be demolished.

If you have questions or concerns about this, please contact the project’s GRC. You can also visit the PMU office, which is located at Emporium Complex, 114 Kairaba Avenue, Kanifing Municipality, The Gambia.

For further information, contact the GERMP Project Management Unit:

• Alh. Amadou S Diallo, Environment Safeguard Officer, 9964161

• Babucarr Corr, Social Safeguard Officer 9963511 PUBLIC NOTICE – CONSTRUCTION OF 225kV TRANSMISSION LINE FROM BRIKAMA POWER STATION TO SALAGI FOREST PARKThe Government of The Gambia (GOTG) has received financing from the World Bank to implement the Project called Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP); this Project will construct a high voltage 225 kV transmission and distribution line that will start from the Brikama power station to Jabang at the edge of the Salagi Forest Park, where a 225/33 kV substation will be built.For orientation, the transmission line will start at the edge of the Salagi Forest Park and run along the buffer zone of the Forest up to the Forest billboard at Jamwelleh about 1.8 km off the Sukuta-JambangJelly Highway. From the Forest billboard the line will run towards the border between Mariama Kunda and Jabang, Labakoreh, Yuna and Latrya before turning left, crossing the Sukuta-Jambangjelleh Highway toward the proposed Solar Power Plant in Jambur.The line will go along the Bamba and Nyambai Forest Parks, crossing the Brikama-Serrekunda Highway to the Brikama power plant.We want to remind the public that a consultant was hired in 2019/ 2020 to develop the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) to identify all those persons affected and value land and other properties which will be affected along this corridor. The Consultant met and interviewed only 71 affected persons out of the 490 identified affected plots of land along the corridor.Another Consultant has been actually hired to implement the resettlement action plan in order to compensate all the identified affected persons.Therefore, any person(s) who have properties along the corridor but have never been contacted by NAWEC or any of its Contractors and Consultants should endeavor to contact the Alkalolu of the communities through which the line will pass to ascertain whether his/her property has been affected.Alternatively, all affected persons should immediately contact NAWEC Project Implementation Unit (PIU) or the SD-Focus Ltd, the Consultant in charge of implementing the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) in order to be counted for compensation. SD-Focus Ltd can be contacted on telephone (7488510/9204411/3600825/5044127), or at its office at Latriya.In addition, anyone who believes that he/she should have been included in the socio-economic census but was not included is also urged to contact the project’s Grievance Redress Committee (GRC) through one of the contacts listed below.This is important because when the construction of the line commences, any impacted properties along the identified corridor will be demolished.If you have questions or concerns about this, please contact the project’s GRC. You can also visit the PMU office, which is located at Emporium Complex, 114 Kairaba Avenue, Kanifing Municipality, The Gambia.For further information, contact the GERMP Project Management Unit:• Alh. Amadou S Diallo, Environment Safeguard Officer, 9964161 aadiallo@nawec.gm • Babucarr Corr, Social Safeguard Officer 9963511 bcorr@nawec.gm A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic