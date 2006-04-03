Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Halifa Sallah, on eradicating poverty. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11391 Posts Posted - 22 Oct 2021 : 20:26:11 https://foroyaa.net/halifa-sallah-dwells-on-how-pdois-intends-to-eradicate-poverty/



==========



BY: Aja Musu Bah-Daffeh on October 22, 2021



Halifa Sallah, Secretary General and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) has dwelled on how the party intends to eradicate poverty. Sallah was unveiling the party’s strategic plan to eradicate poverty, injustice and ignorance at a press conference on Thursday 21st October, 2021 at its bureau.



He argued that his thoughts are not simply an idea but a demand of time and circumstance.



The purpose of the press conference was to teas out what gave rise to the demand, the means to utilize to address that demand, the various of the political forces, the convergences, divergencies, the basis for coalition building and the way forward.



Sallah stressed that the Barrow administration has done its best and the PODIS position is that, their best is not enough to eradicate the country’s poverty, ignorance and the injustice that has been done in the past.



He added that the country is highly dependent on grants and taxation and the revenue base is about D25 Billion for 2021 which he said is anticipated to rise to D29 Billion, adding that the grant, debt and tax base economy is not sustainable and that cannot eradicate poverty in the country.



He said this is why PDIOS is calling for system change, because Gambia is a rich country and has abundant natural resources, arable land of 558,000 hectares and about 320,000 is being cultivated, thus, nothing has been said on how the national development plan in short, medium and long term could lead us to food self-sufficiency.



“There is no investment programme of import substitution so that we will be able to generate what we need to consume and therefore, not only provide for what we need or reduce what we are spending on importation but also provide basis for employment in the Gambia,” Sallah said.



The presidential candidate said what PDOIS is promising Gambians, is to move away the service based economy that depends entirely on taxation and introduce services supported by the productive base. He added that the ocean can generate all the wealth that we need and that the wealth from the ocean, minerals, from iinvestments in the productive base, from public enterprises would actually be deposited at the Central Bank, and would have a cooperative Bank as well as an investment financial facility to be able to sustain the expansion of the earning capacity and the capacity to eradicate poverty.



To be continued……………………… ==========BY: Aja Musu Bah-Daffeh on October 22, 2021Halifa Sallah, Secretary General and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Organization for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) has dwelled on how the party intends to eradicate poverty. Sallah was unveiling the party’s strategic plan to eradicate poverty, injustice and ignorance at a press conference on Thursday 21st October, 2021 at its bureau.He argued that his thoughts are not simply an idea but a demand of time and circumstance.The purpose of the press conference was to teas out what gave rise to the demand, the means to utilize to address that demand, the various of the political forces, the convergences, divergencies, the basis for coalition building and the way forward.Sallah stressed that the Barrow administration has done its best and the PODIS position is that, their best is not enough to eradicate the country’s poverty, ignorance and the injustice that has been done in the past.He added that the country is highly dependent on grants and taxation and the revenue base is about D25 Billion for 2021 which he said is anticipated to rise to D29 Billion, adding that the grant, debt and tax base economy is not sustainable and that cannot eradicate poverty in the country.He said this is why PDIOS is calling for system change, because Gambia is a rich country and has abundant natural resources, arable land of 558,000 hectares and about 320,000 is being cultivated, thus, nothing has been said on how the national development plan in short, medium and long term could lead us to food self-sufficiency.“There is no investment programme of import substitution so that we will be able to generate what we need to consume and therefore, not only provide for what we need or reduce what we are spending on importation but also provide basis for employment in the Gambia,” Sallah said.The presidential candidate said what PDOIS is promising Gambians, is to move away the service based economy that depends entirely on taxation and introduce services supported by the productive base. He added that the ocean can generate all the wealth that we need and that the wealth from the ocean, minerals, from iinvestments in the productive base, from public enterprises would actually be deposited at the Central Bank, and would have a cooperative Bank as well as an investment financial facility to be able to sustain the expansion of the earning capacity and the capacity to eradicate poverty.To be continued……………………… "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11391 Posts Posted - 26 Oct 2021 : 14:01:00



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/halifa-sallah-says-pdois-will-not-be-part-of-any-coalition-just-for-the-sake-of

============



Oct 25, 2021, 12:47 PM | Article By: Adama Tine

PDOIS party leader Hon. Halifa Sallah has recently said that his party will not be part of any coalition just for the sake of changing a face.



The Serrekunda lawmaker and presidential candidate for PDOIS, Hon. Sallah, while stating his party’s position on a coalition ahead of the December election insisted that a coalition should be about ending the poverty and injustice citizens are grappling with.



“Now, we are faced with a new situation. That changed had come through the ballot box but many people are saying the change has not brought them what they had desired for themselves,” he told reporters on Thursday.



He continued that: regime change is a change of government but what people are now demanding is a change of a system to ensure that their poverty, any injustice, their ignorance would actually be eradicated. Those forces who recognise this could come together to be able to salvage the country.



According to him, bringing people together just for a change of a regime, at this moment, will be an abuse of our population who is demanding for that change to really come about, a change that is meaningful, a change that is purposeful.



“So in that regard, PDOIS’ position is that: we will not be part of any coalition just for the sake of changing a face. We can only be part of a coalition whose fundamental aim is to eradicate the poverty, the injustice and the ignorance of our people.”

======================Oct 25, 2021, 12:47 PM | Article By: Adama TinePDOIS party leader Hon. Halifa Sallah has recently said that his party will not be part of any coalition just for the sake of changing a face.The Serrekunda lawmaker and presidential candidate for PDOIS, Hon. Sallah, while stating his party’s position on a coalition ahead of the December election insisted that a coalition should be about ending the poverty and injustice citizens are grappling with.“Now, we are faced with a new situation. That changed had come through the ballot box but many people are saying the change has not brought them what they had desired for themselves,” he told reporters on Thursday.He continued that: regime change is a change of government but what people are now demanding is a change of a system to ensure that their poverty, any injustice, their ignorance would actually be eradicated. Those forces who recognise this could come together to be able to salvage the country.According to him, bringing people together just for a change of a regime, at this moment, will be an abuse of our population who is demanding for that change to really come about, a change that is meaningful, a change that is purposeful.“So in that regard, PDOIS’ position is that: we will not be part of any coalition just for the sake of changing a face. We can only be part of a coalition whose fundamental aim is to eradicate the poverty, the injustice and the ignorance of our people.” "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11391 Posts Posted - 04 Nov 2021 : 13:47:45



==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/sallah-appeals-for-a-chance



==========



Nov 4, 2021, 11:58 AM | Article By: Ali Jaw





The leader of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), Hon. Halifa Sallah, has made a deep and emotional plea to Gambian electorates to entrust him with political power in the December 4th presidential elections, citing that this is his last battle and that he would fight poverty and elevate the status of Gambians.







Hon. Sallah, who presented his nomination credentials to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), on Wednesday, said:



“Precisely, we are here today, because we did not march to the citadel of power weeding in a pool of blood. We are now here to seek your mandate in order to reach there,” he said. Seventy-two percent of the population is young people. This is my last attempt. I am going to be leaving you here. I have done my part. At the age of 16 and a half, I made a commitment that all my life I would live to eradicate the poverty of my people, not only the Gambian people but the whole African people.”



“The question is what are we going to do with 2021? That is why we are talking about system change. Go to your villages, no electricity, no water supply, women with callous hands producing vegetables and cannot find markets for them. They live in poverty, grow in poverty, age in poverty and die in poverty. That is what we wish to end.”



“How? By 23 billion, which is your budget this coming year,” he answered.



“In 1994 there was a coup d’état. We were invited to become ministers. We could have gone there, but that is not the way. So for us, we are waiting for you. You are the way. Entrust us with power and we will deliver what you want,” Hon. Sillah pleaded.



The points he emphasised were agriculture, skill acquisition, and above all, the eradication of poverty.



Sheik Tijan Hydara, the presidential aspirant of the recently formed Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU), has confirmed to the press that there is no marriage between APRC and his party, GANU. This remark was made at the Election House after he was quizzed by the media as to whether there is an alliance as it was proposed by exiled ex-president Jammeh.



The Gambia Action Party (GAP) candidate, Alieu Sow, after tendering his nomination papers, criticised the foreign policy of The Gambia, citing ineffectiveness and ineptitude in promoting national interest in the country’s relations and dealings with bilateral partners.



“Gambia, we are a sovereign state. We have the right to be free without foreign interference, and that is not part of even the UN charter. But it is only happening in The Gambia and people are turning blind eye to it.”



So, if GAP is in office, In-Sha-Allah, 5 December, In-Sha-Allah, we would make sure that Gambia will become a sovereign state again,” he said.



Mr. Alieu Sow also stated in a stern tone that if GAP emerged winner of the upcoming election, they would give foreign troops 72 hours to leave the country.



“We have not achieved the change that we voted for,’ said Tamsir M. Jassey, an independent candidate, who also filed his nomination documents with IEC.



He said that The Gambia has not achieved the change that “we had opted for by voting ex-president Jammeh out of State house.”



He posited that this change could only be achieved if the laws in our law books are implemented to fight corruption and misconduct, which he said has been hindering this change.

====================Nov 4, 2021, 11:58 AM | Article By: Ali JawThe leader of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), Hon. Halifa Sallah, has made a deep and emotional plea to Gambian electorates to entrust him with political power in the December 4th presidential elections, citing that this is his last battle and that he would fight poverty and elevate the status of Gambians.Hon. Sallah, who presented his nomination credentials to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), on Wednesday, said:“Precisely, we are here today, because we did not march to the citadel of power weeding in a pool of blood. We are now here to seek your mandate in order to reach there,” he said. Seventy-two percent of the population is young people. This is my last attempt. I am going to be leaving you here. I have done my part. At the age of 16 and a half, I made a commitment that all my life I would live to eradicate the poverty of my people, not only the Gambian people but the whole African people.”“The question is what are we going to do with 2021? That is why we are talking about system change. Go to your villages, no electricity, no water supply, women with callous hands producing vegetables and cannot find markets for them. They live in poverty, grow in poverty, age in poverty and die in poverty. That is what we wish to end.”“How? By 23 billion, which is your budget this coming year,” he answered.“In 1994 there was a coup d’état. We were invited to become ministers. We could have gone there, but that is not the way. So for us, we are waiting for you. You are the way. Entrust us with power and we will deliver what you want,” Hon. Sillah pleaded.The points he emphasised were agriculture, skill acquisition, and above all, the eradication of poverty.Sheik Tijan Hydara, the presidential aspirant of the recently formed Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU), has confirmed to the press that there is no marriage between APRC and his party, GANU. This remark was made at the Election House after he was quizzed by the media as to whether there is an alliance as it was proposed by exiled ex-president Jammeh.The Gambia Action Party (GAP) candidate, Alieu Sow, after tendering his nomination papers, criticised the foreign policy of The Gambia, citing ineffectiveness and ineptitude in promoting national interest in the country’s relations and dealings with bilateral partners.“Gambia, we are a sovereign state. We have the right to be free without foreign interference, and that is not part of even the UN charter. But it is only happening in The Gambia and people are turning blind eye to it.”So, if GAP is in office, In-Sha-Allah, 5 December, In-Sha-Allah, we would make sure that Gambia will become a sovereign state again,” he said.Mr. Alieu Sow also stated in a stern tone that if GAP emerged winner of the upcoming election, they would give foreign troops 72 hours to leave the country.“We have not achieved the change that we voted for,’ said Tamsir M. Jassey, an independent candidate, who also filed his nomination documents with IEC.He said that The Gambia has not achieved the change that “we had opted for by voting ex-president Jammeh out of State house.”He posited that this change could only be achieved if the laws in our law books are implemented to fight corruption and misconduct, which he said has been hindering this change. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11391 Posts Posted - 07 Nov 2021 : 10:00:10



https://www.gambia.dk/forums/topic.asp?TOPIC_ID=17913

============



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/sallah-appeals-for-a-chance

============



Nov 4, 2021, 11:58 AM | Article By: Ali Jaw



The leader of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), Hon. Halifa Sallah, has made a deep and emotional plea to Gambian electorates to entrust him with political power in the December 4th presidential elections, citing that this is his last battle and that he would fight poverty and elevate the status of Gambians.







Hon. Sallah, who presented his nomination credentials to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), on Wednesday, said:



“Precisely, we are here today, because we did not march to the citadel of power weeding in a pool of blood. We are now here to seek your mandate in order to reach there,” he said. Seventy-two percent of the population is young people. This is my last attempt. I am going to be leaving you here. I have done my part. At the age of 16 and a half, I made a commitment that all my life I would live to eradicate the poverty of my people, not only the Gambian people but the whole African people.”



“The question is what are we going to do with 2021? That is why we are talking about system change. Go to your villages, no electricity, no water supply, women with callous hands producing vegetables and cannot find markets for them. They live in poverty, grow in poverty, age in poverty and die in poverty. That is what we wish to end.”



“How? By 23 billion, which is your budget this coming year,” he answered.



“In 1994 there was a coup d’état. We were invited to become ministers. We could have gone there, but that is not the way. So for us, we are waiting for you. You are the way. Entrust us with power and we will deliver what you want,” Hon. Sillah pleaded.



The points he emphasised were agriculture, skill acquisition, and above all, the eradication of poverty.



Sheik Tijan Hydara, the presidential aspirant of the recently formed Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU), has confirmed to the press that there is no marriage between APRC and his party, GANU. This remark was made at the Election House after he was quizzed by the media as to whether there is an alliance as it was proposed by exiled ex-president Jammeh.



The Gambia Action Party (GAP) candidate, Alieu Sow, after tendering his nomination papers, criticised the foreign policy of The Gambia, citing ineffectiveness and ineptitude in promoting national interest in the country’s relations and dealings with bilateral partners.



“Gambia, we are a sovereign state. We have the right to be free without foreign interference, and that is not part of even the UN charter. But it is only happening in The Gambia and people are turning blind eye to it.”



So, if GAP is in office, In-Sha-Allah, 5 December, In-Sha-Allah, we would make sure that Gambia will become a sovereign state again,” he said.



Mr. Alieu Sow also stated in a stern tone that if GAP emerged winner of the upcoming election, they would give foreign troops 72 hours to leave the country.



“We have not achieved the change that we voted for,’ said Tamsir M. Jassey, an independent candidate, who also filed his nomination documents with IEC.



He said that The Gambia has not achieved the change that “we had opted for by voting ex-president Jammeh out of State house.”



He posited that this change could only be achieved if the laws in our law books are implemented to fight corruption and misconduct, which he said has been hindering this change.

RELATED:========================Nov 4, 2021, 11:58 AM | Article By: Ali JawThe leader of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), Hon. Halifa Sallah, has made a deep and emotional plea to Gambian electorates to entrust him with political power in the December 4th presidential elections, citing that this is his last battle and that he would fight poverty and elevate the status of Gambians.Hon. Sallah, who presented his nomination credentials to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), on Wednesday, said:“Precisely, we are here today, because we did not march to the citadel of power weeding in a pool of blood. We are now here to seek your mandate in order to reach there,” he said. Seventy-two percent of the population is young people. This is my last attempt. I am going to be leaving you here. I have done my part. At the age of 16 and a half, I made a commitment that all my life I would live to eradicate the poverty of my people, not only the Gambian people but the whole African people.”“The question is what are we going to do with 2021? That is why we are talking about system change. Go to your villages, no electricity, no water supply, women with callous hands producing vegetables and cannot find markets for them. They live in poverty, grow in poverty, age in poverty and die in poverty. That is what we wish to end.”“How? By 23 billion, which is your budget this coming year,” he answered.“In 1994 there was a coup d’état. We were invited to become ministers. We could have gone there, but that is not the way. So for us, we are waiting for you. You are the way. Entrust us with power and we will deliver what you want,” Hon. Sillah pleaded.The points he emphasised were agriculture, skill acquisition, and above all, the eradication of poverty.Sheik Tijan Hydara, the presidential aspirant of the recently formed Gambia Alliance for National Unity (GANU), has confirmed to the press that there is no marriage between APRC and his party, GANU. This remark was made at the Election House after he was quizzed by the media as to whether there is an alliance as it was proposed by exiled ex-president Jammeh.The Gambia Action Party (GAP) candidate, Alieu Sow, after tendering his nomination papers, criticised the foreign policy of The Gambia, citing ineffectiveness and ineptitude in promoting national interest in the country’s relations and dealings with bilateral partners.“Gambia, we are a sovereign state. We have the right to be free without foreign interference, and that is not part of even the UN charter. But it is only happening in The Gambia and people are turning blind eye to it.”So, if GAP is in office, In-Sha-Allah, 5 December, In-Sha-Allah, we would make sure that Gambia will become a sovereign state again,” he said.Mr. Alieu Sow also stated in a stern tone that if GAP emerged winner of the upcoming election, they would give foreign troops 72 hours to leave the country.“We have not achieved the change that we voted for,’ said Tamsir M. Jassey, an independent candidate, who also filed his nomination documents with IEC.He said that The Gambia has not achieved the change that “we had opted for by voting ex-president Jammeh out of State house.”He posited that this change could only be achieved if the laws in our law books are implemented to fight corruption and misconduct, which he said has been hindering this change. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 07 Nov 2021 10:03:09 toubab1020





11391 Posts Posted - 10 Nov 2021 : 14:12:30



+++++++++++

SNIPPET:

"Halifa Sallah, the presidential candidate for PDOIS has on Sunday held face-to-face discussion with the media, students and members of the public on his plans to transform The Gambia and eradicate the poverty of the people.



Sallah told the gathering that they should not cast their votes without knowing why they are casting it. He said his party’s manifesto which is the Transformative Agenda stands to eradicate poverty, injustice and ignorance and to ensure that each Gambian irrespective of your socio-ethno linguistic origin, gender and religion lives a life of liberty, dignity and prosperity."



==========

https://foroyaa.net/halifa-sallah-explains-how-to-transform-the-gambia-eradicate-poverty/



==========





AS THIS IS A VERY LONG AND WORDY ARTICLE I HAVE ONLY POSTED A SNIPPET, TO READ THE HWOLE ARTICLE, PLEASE CLICK ON THE WEBPAGE LINK BELOW.+++++++++++SNIPPET:"Halifa Sallah, the presidential candidate for PDOIS has on Sunday held face-to-face discussion with the media, students and members of the public on his plans to transform The Gambia and eradicate the poverty of the people.Sallah told the gathering that they should not cast their votes without knowing why they are casting it. He said his party’s manifesto which is the Transformative Agenda stands to eradicate poverty, injustice and ignorance and to ensure that each Gambian irrespective of your socio-ethno linguistic origin, gender and religion lives a life of liberty, dignity and prosperity."==================== "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.07 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |