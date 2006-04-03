Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

General Forum

General Forum: General discussion

GOOD MORNING MR PRESIDENT by The Point. New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11549 Posts Posted - 19 Nov 2018 : 15:30:07

The Point has highlighted MANY issues that it considered important to deal with urgently the SNIPPETS below are those where Bantaba in Cyberspace has active topics.

There are other matters in the full article should you Dear Reader wish to read more fully and maybe create your own topic or not as the case maybe.

====================================================



"Monday, November 19, 2018



Mr. President, last week, disheartening news broke up in the country, which is a very new phenomenon in The Gambia especially in this newfound democratic Gambia.



For the past months, there have been series of problems ranging from land disputes, sand mining issues and border issues but the issue of caste fighting within one tribe is a new phenomenon which your government should stand firm to immediately stop.



Mr. President, the caste fighting that broke out within the Sarahulleh tribes of Garawol in URR should be addressed immediately to put an end to its interrelated problems in The Gambia. It should not be left untreated to prevent other tribes from doing the same in future."



AND.



Finally, as we are anxiously awaiting the Faraba report which the Justice Minister promised would be shared and the recommendations observed, the Social Security and Housing Finance Cooperation’s report also seems to add more fuel to the fire than putting it off. A company like SSHFC shouldn’t be in such state as they are having the state and peoples’ money.





AND





People are fed-up with the SSHFC saga and a solution should be reached as soon as possible. "





http://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/article/good-morning-mr-president-31 The Point has highlighted MANY issues that it considered important to deal with urgently the SNIPPETS below are those where Bantaba in Cyberspace has active topics.There are other matters in the full article should you Dear Reader wish to read more fully and maybe create your own topic or not as the case maybe.===================================================="Monday, November 19, 2018Mr. President, last week, disheartening news broke up in the country, which is a very new phenomenon in The Gambia especially in this newfound democratic Gambia.For the past months, there have been series of problems ranging from land disputes, sand mining issues and border issues but the issue of caste fighting within one tribe is a new phenomenon which your government should stand firm to immediately stop.Mr. President, the caste fighting that broke out within the Sarahulleh tribes of Garawol in URR should be addressed immediately to put an end to its interrelated problems in The Gambia. It should not be left untreated to prevent other tribes from doing the same in future."AND.Finally, as we are anxiously awaiting the Faraba report which the Justice Minister promised would be shared and the recommendations observed, the Social Security and Housing Finance Cooperation’s report also seems to add more fuel to the fire than putting it off. A company like SSHFC shouldn’t be in such state as they are having the state and peoples’ money.ANDPeople are fed-up with the SSHFC saga and a solution should be reached as soon as possible. " "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11549 Posts Posted - 02 Aug 2019 : 01:42:45



I hope that the other matters which have been highlighted in the above report by The Point Newspaper are also resolved in a speedy fashion



++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



By Yankuba Jallow July 31, 2019



The Supreme Court has on Tuesday held that Bajonkoto village has failed to prove that they own the land in dispute between them and the people of Banni.



The two villages are in the Wuli District, Upper River Region.



The people of Bajonkoto filed the case against the decision of the Gambia Court of Appeal’s holding that the case has estopped by a previous case (res judicata). Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal held that the land in question was the same as the one in the previous case. The previous case involved a community work group of Bajonkoto and the people of Banni regarding trespass.



Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal found and held that the land in the previous civil case and the land in the current case are one and the same.



Aggrieved with the Court of Appeal’s decision, the people of Bajonkoto want the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the lower court and make a declaration that they are the owners of the land in dispute. They want the apex court to make an order of perpetual injunction restraining the people of Banni from trespassing either by themselves or through farming or construction or any other ways on the Suitland.



The Counsel for the people of Bajonkoto, Azizz. Bensouda contended that the Court of Appeal erred when it held that the people of Bajonkoto were estopped by the principle of res judicata without due adherence to the law and the evidence. Counsel Bensouda further contended that the parties and issues in the current case and that of the previous case weren’t the same. Additionally, he contended that the Suitland in the current case is bigger than the one in the previous case. Finally, Counsel Bensouda submitted that the previous was about trespass. The land in dispute is in the possession of the people of Banni.



The people of Banni on the other hand put forward that they settled in that area before the people of Bajonkoto. They contended that the said Suitland belongs to them and not the appellants, the people of Bajonkoto.



The people of Bajonkoto called 10 witnesses while those from Banni called 9 witnesses. The disputed land is called ‘Nyorronjo’.



Successive chiefs in the District have held in their judgment that the said Suitland belongs to the people of Banni.



In their unanimous decision, the justices of the Supreme Court held that proof of title must be proof beyond mere balance of probability. Therefore, the court relied heavily on the testimony of DW2 who was a member of the District Tribunal and has sat over the matter with some chiefs and declared that the land belongs to the people of Banni. The highest court upheld the decisions of the High Court and the Court of Appeal that the Suitland belongs to the people of Banni.



Also, the Supreme Court set aside the findings of both the High Court and the Court of Appeal that the suit has been estopped by the principle of res judicata. The Supreme Court held that the facts and issues of the instant case and the previous case aren’t the same.



https://foroyaa.gm/supreme-court-says-nyorronjo-land-belongs-to-banni-not-bajonkoto/ Well,SOME Gambians have been disapointed by judgements of the courts and the "LEGALESE" used by lawyers BUT they have NOT resorted into taking matters into their own hands but relied on the courts as this article shows. I sincerly hope that members of both communities accept the judgement of the court and live in peace.I hope that the other matters which have been highlighted in the above report by The Point Newspaper are also resolved in a speedy fashion++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++By Yankuba Jallow July 31, 2019The Supreme Court has on Tuesday held that Bajonkoto village has failed to prove that they own the land in dispute between them and the people of Banni.The two villages are in the Wuli District, Upper River Region.The people of Bajonkoto filed the case against the decision of the Gambia Court of Appeal’s holding that the case has estopped by a previous case (res judicata). Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal held that the land in question was the same as the one in the previous case. The previous case involved a community work group of Bajonkoto and the people of Banni regarding trespass.Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal found and held that the land in the previous civil case and the land in the current case are one and the same.Aggrieved with the Court of Appeal’s decision, the people of Bajonkoto want the Supreme Court to set aside the decision of the lower court and make a declaration that they are the owners of the land in dispute. They want the apex court to make an order of perpetual injunction restraining the people of Banni from trespassing either by themselves or through farming or construction or any other ways on the Suitland.The Counsel for the people of Bajonkoto, Azizz. Bensouda contended that the Court of Appeal erred when it held that the people of Bajonkoto were estopped by the principle of res judicata without due adherence to the law and the evidence. Counsel Bensouda further contended that the parties and issues in the current case and that of the previous case weren’t the same. Additionally, he contended that the Suitland in the current case is bigger than the one in the previous case. Finally, Counsel Bensouda submitted that the previous was about trespass. The land in dispute is in the possession of the people of Banni.The people of Banni on the other hand put forward that they settled in that area before the people of Bajonkoto. They contended that the said Suitland belongs to them and not the appellants, the people of Bajonkoto.The people of Bajonkoto called 10 witnesses while those from Banni called 9 witnesses. The disputed land is called ‘Nyorronjo’.Successive chiefs in the District have held in their judgment that the said Suitland belongs to the people of Banni.In their unanimous decision, the justices of the Supreme Court held that proof of title must be proof beyond mere balance of probability. Therefore, the court relied heavily on the testimony of DW2 who was a member of the District Tribunal and has sat over the matter with some chiefs and declared that the land belongs to the people of Banni. The highest court upheld the decisions of the High Court and the Court of Appeal that the Suitland belongs to the people of Banni.Also, the Supreme Court set aside the findings of both the High Court and the Court of Appeal that the suit has been estopped by the principle of res judicata. The Supreme Court held that the facts and issues of the instant case and the previous case aren’t the same. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

toubab1020





11549 Posts Posted - 28 Mar 2022 : 15:57:02



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/editorial/good-morning-mr-president-commodity-prices-stadia

==========



#Editorial



Good Morning Mr. President: Commodity prices, stadia



Mar 28, 2022, 11:30 AM



Mr. President, we welcome the government's move in setting up a taskforce comprising GRA, GCCPC and security apparatus to monitor prices of Basic Commodities during the Holy Month of Ramadan which will begin April 2nd or April 3rd depending on the sighting of the moon.



Public health officials should be included in the taskforce to be checking on expired basic commodities and to punish culprits as well as those increasing their merchandise without #8203;justification. Shopkeepers and market vendors, fish and meat vendors and supermarkets should all be included in the price control exercise.



The#8203; press release issued last week by Ebrima Sankareh, the government spokesman stated that: "There is worrisome#8203; evidence of multiple price increases." The government should take action now and set good examples with the culprits. This should be a continuous exercise to help in the control of prices in the country.



Majority of people can no longer afford three meals a day because of the high cost of living.



Mr. President, recently,#8203; two West African countries introduced Price Control for three months. Benin and Cote d'Ivoire are also experiencing high Cost of Living, while Senegalese government has reduced basic commodities prices last month.



Mr. President, with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Africa especially The Gambia should have a plan B for the importation of flour, gas and crude oil which are becoming more expensive. The effects of the war will seriously affect Africa as most African countries depend greatly on importation of goods from the West.



Finally Mr. President, your government should also concentrate on the building and rehabilitation of the stadium.



Four years ago the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) announced that it had secured US$1,627,500 from FIFA at a global meeting at the 8th FIFA congress in Moscow in June 2018. Following that development, the GFF had announced that it would build new grounds in Busumbala and Gunjur. Since then, however, the project has not yet started. However, it’s important to note that the training field and the swimming pool are already in Yumdum, but Gunjur and Busumbala are not yet done.



People are wondering what actually caused the delay, with youth complaining for not playing ‘nawetans’ (summer football tournaments) for the past two years due to lack of good pitches. This problem should be addressed soon.



The government should seek assistance from both the Chinese and Turkish governments to assist in the rehabilitation of #8203;the Independence Stadium and to build another new one elsewhere.



For the first time in Gambian football history, The Gambia is playing its away matches on a neutral ground.#8203; This is not proper because it kills our standard of football. Sports, particularly football should be given support. It is now a business, bringing foreign exchange, promoting the country and fostering unity in the country amongst others.



Youth are complaining of lack of standards and well equipped fields in Banjul, KMC, Birkama and Basse.



Good day!

====================#EditorialGood Morning Mr. President: Commodity prices, stadiaMar 28, 2022, 11:30 AMMr. President, we welcome the government's move in setting up a taskforce comprising GRA, GCCPC and security apparatus to monitor prices of Basic Commodities during the Holy Month of Ramadan which will begin April 2nd or April 3rd depending on the sighting of the moon.Public health officials should be included in the taskforce to be checking on expired basic commodities and to punish culprits as well as those increasing their merchandise without #8203;justification. Shopkeepers and market vendors, fish and meat vendors and supermarkets should all be included in the price control exercise.The#8203; press release issued last week by Ebrima Sankareh, the government spokesman stated that: "There is worrisome#8203; evidence of multiple price increases." The government should take action now and set good examples with the culprits. This should be a continuous exercise to help in the control of prices in the country.Majority of people can no longer afford three meals a day because of the high cost of living.Mr. President, recently,#8203; two West African countries introduced Price Control for three months. Benin and Cote d'Ivoire are also experiencing high Cost of Living, while Senegalese government has reduced basic commodities prices last month.Mr. President, with the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Africa especially The Gambia should have a plan B for the importation of flour, gas and crude oil which are becoming more expensive. The effects of the war will seriously affect Africa as most African countries depend greatly on importation of goods from the West.Finally Mr. President, your government should also concentrate on the building and rehabilitation of the stadium.Four years ago the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) announced that it had secured US$1,627,500 from FIFA at a global meeting at the 8th FIFA congress in Moscow in June 2018. Following that development, the GFF had announced that it would build new grounds in Busumbala and Gunjur. Since then, however, the project has not yet started. However, it’s important to note that the training field and the swimming pool are already in Yumdum, but Gunjur and Busumbala are not yet done.People are wondering what actually caused the delay, with youth complaining for not playing ‘nawetans’ (summer football tournaments) for the past two years due to lack of good pitches. This problem should be addressed soon.The government should seek assistance from both the Chinese and Turkish governments to assist in the rehabilitation of #8203;the Independence Stadium and to build another new one elsewhere.For the first time in Gambian football history, The Gambia is playing its away matches on a neutral ground.#8203; This is not proper because it kills our standard of football. Sports, particularly football should be given support. It is now a business, bringing foreign exchange, promoting the country and fostering unity in the country amongst others.Youth are complaining of lack of standards and well equipped fields in Banjul, KMC, Birkama and Basse.Good day! "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 28 Mar 2022 15:57:57 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2022 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |