Denmark

10922 Posts Posted - 18 Jul 2022 : 00:01:28 PRESS RELEASE



RADISSON BLU BANJUL: PRESIDENT BARROW TO LAY FOUNDATION STONE FOR $100M HOTEL PROJECT



Bijilo, Sunday, 17th July 2022 – The President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the highly anticipated five-star Radisson Blu Banjul Hotel on 23rd July 2022 at 4: 00 p.m.



The construction of a five-star hotel is one of the key priority projects in preparation for the forthcoming OIC Heads of State and Governments Summit in The Gambia.



Radisson Blu Banjul is established under a new company called IMMOGAM Hotels and Resorts, which is jointly owned by the people of The Gambia, through the government, and the concessionaire, Immoland Sarl.



The cost of the project is $100 million. The luxury hotel will have 400 high-end rooms alongside 60 presidential and royal suites.



The five-star hotel will ensure the guests receive a befitting accommodation experience. Additionally, it will diversify our tourism portfolio by providing luxurious accommodation facilities for high-end tourists.



The government of The Gambia and its partners remain committed to hosting a memorable Summit while contributing to the social, economic, and infrastructural development of the country.



END.



Media contact

Mr. Nfally Fadera

Head of Brand and Communication

+2203900256/3900256 Bijilo, Sunday, 17th July 2022 – The President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the highly anticipated five-star Radisson Blu Banjul Hotel on 23rd July 2022 at 4: 00 p.m.The construction of a five-star hotel is one of the key priority projects in preparation for the forthcoming OIC Heads of State and Governments Summit in The Gambia.Radisson Blu Banjul is established under a new company called IMMOGAM Hotels and Resorts, which is jointly owned by the people of The Gambia, through the government, and the concessionaire, Immoland Sarl.The cost of the project is $100 million. The luxury hotel will have 400 high-end rooms alongside 60 presidential and royal suites.The five-star hotel will ensure the guests receive a befitting accommodation experience. Additionally, it will diversify our tourism portfolio by providing luxurious accommodation facilities for high-end tourists.The government of The Gambia and its partners remain committed to hosting a memorable Summit while contributing to the social, economic, and infrastructural development of the country.END.Media contactMr. Nfally FaderaHead of Brand and Communication nfally.fadera@oicgambia.org +2203900256/3900256 A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

Denmark

10922 Posts Posted - 18 Jul 2022 : 19:17:51 WILL THE GAMBIA HAVE A RADISSON BLU HOTEL?



Many Gambian are ecstatic about seeing the big brands of the hospitality industry like Radisson Blu associated with a proposed five-star hotel in the country.



The euphoria is understandable due to our love for dear country. However, we should delve into the details without emotions to guage the practicality of the proposed hotel project.



We know that the brand Radisson Blu is a reputable franchise in the hospitality industry.



Nevertheless, Radisson Blu is not involved in the initial stage of building the proposed hotel. It is also worthwhile to know that Radisson Blu lending their brand name will not be costly at this initial stage of the project.



Also, at this initial stage of the project, the investor/s does not need to prove a lot to use the Radisson Blu name.



All the business leasing the franchise has to do is stay within the standard of the classification and to be careful to make sure the business environment remains free from controversy in order to avoid bad publicity to the Radisson Blu brand.



This is important, because, if Radisson Blu is not satisfied with the establishment classification or the business climate, they will withdraw their brand.



Similar situation happened with the case of the Sheraton hotel franchise when they disassociated their brand name from the hotel at Brufut now call Coral Sea Holiday Resort.



The Immoland Sarl and The Gambia government are the two entities in charge of delivering the project successfully for the Radisson blu brand to be associated with the hotel.



We understand that in this process, there were lots of risks as the hotel has to meet the set criteria of the Radisson classification and the environment surrounding the hotel complex has to meet the stringent standards.



If these standards set by Radisson Blu fail to be met, the hotel will not be under the Radisson franchise. That is, if the venture manages to build the hotel in the first place as there are many challenges to overcome.



To start with, the ownership of the land proposed for the construction of the hotel has no legal grounding. This is because the said land is under the legal ownership of GHOMM.



If Radisson becomes aware of the controversy surrounding the land ownership, they may disassociate their brand linked to the hotel.



As a prominent hospitality branding company, Radisson may not risk their brand name to be tainted in an unlawful venture.



Noting that there is a dispute around the allocated land for the proposed hotel. The allocation is undermining the rule of law and violating fundamental human rights of citizens.



Therefore, the land ownership controversy may stop any reputable investor from investing in the venture, as the risk of losing their investment is very high.



In recent decades, destination Gambia's tourism brand has been affected by poor policy decisions and lack of innovation in developing the tourism industry to challenge market competitors.



Herewith, countries like Cape Verde, Senegal and Ghana are all presenting a steep competition. And they are now outperforming the Gambia as a tourism destination.



In addition, some of the emerging markets - like Sierra Leone are adding to the competition destination Gambia is facing.



The current most conducive

hospitality environment at play in Africa is dominated by Senegal, Ghana, and Rwanda.



Alas, the destination Gambia is not even close to providing a camparative conducive hospitality environment citing the high strain on infrastructures like energy, roads, and telecoms to compete with other rivals within the sub region, also.



The considerable rise in the global costs of living will impact the number of tourists visiting The Gambia from the package holidays and the diaspora home-comers.

These are the largest pool of visitors to The Gambia.



Thus, based on the reasons proffered above,

it will be near impossible for destination Gambia to attract legitimate investors to invest their money into the hundred million dollars needed for the proposed hotel.



Please stay tuned for part two for the in-depth analysis surrounding the propose OIC hotel.



If you are reading this, you must have found it interesting, and please visit the Facebook Page “Open Gambia” a Gambian Platform for National Dialogue.



Please, like, follow and share our stories.



Article contributed by Sulayman Ben Suwareh. 18/07/22.





11733 Posts Posted - 20 Jul 2022 : 00:18:00

===========

https://foroyaa.net/have-the-foundation-stone-of-the-five-star-hotel-been-laid/

===========



QUESTION OF THE DAY July 18, 2022



Reporters were informed at a recent OIC press conference that the foundation stone of a five-star hotel to be constructed for the OIC summit would be laid on 16th July by the president. Foroyaa reporters went to the site but found no ceremony taking place. Upon subsequent enquiry they were informed that a press release would be issued on the matter. A press release was issued which states that President Barrow will lay the foundation stone on 23rd July, 2022.



According to this press release, the hotel to be built at a cost of $100 is called Radisson Blu Banjul and is “jointly owned by the people of The Gambia, through the government, and the concessionaire, Immoland Sarl.”



What needs to be further clarified is the share to be owned by the Gambia government. We hope that in laying the foundation stone the president will update the nation on the date of the OIC the summit, the state of preparedness of the summit, the percentage of share of the government in the hotel, and what the government intends to compensate all those who would suffer losses from any takeover of land owned by others.

toubab1020





11733 Posts Posted - 22 Jul 2022 : 10:56:10



++++++++++





==========

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/oic-gambia-says-circulating-radisson-blu-email-bogus-and-fake

==========







OIC Gambia says circulating Radisson Blu email 'bogus and fake'



The Point: Jul 21, 2022



After the circulation of an email allegedly coming from the management of Radisson Blu, claiming they have not signed any construction agreement of a five star hotel in The Gambia, the OIC Secretariat described the email as 'fake and bogus'.



Recently the OIC revealed plans of laying the first ever five-star Radisson Blu hotel in The Gambia ahead of the Summit later this year. The foundation stone laying is due this Saturday and will be graced by President Adama Barrow among other dignitaries.



The OIC Secretariat urges the public to disregard the email as bogus and grossly misleading, while noting that the supposed email message was “poorly written” and bears no sender email address, and did not originate from Radisson Blu. The Secretariat added "it is amateur fakery designed by a desperate bunch hellbent on deceiving and misinforming an unsuspecting public."



"The process leading to the partnership between the government of The Gambia and Immoland Sarl to construct a five-star accommodation facility was open and transparent. It was guided under adequate due diligence and expertise from all relevant government agencies including the Office of the President, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Lands, Ministry of Works, and Ministry of Tourism, among other critical stakeholders.

Interesting Eh ?

Momodou





Denmark

10922 Posts Posted - 22 Jul 2022 : 11:58:03 WHY DID THE OIC SECRETARIAT MISHANDLE THE RAISING OF A GENUINE CONCERN WITH THE RELEASE OF A BADLY WORDED PRESS STATEMENT.



The Gambia OIC secretariat spokesperson (Nfally Fadera) has issued a press release to respond to the Email received by the social justice activist and widely shared online.



The OIC Gambia press Secretary failed to confirm if they have an agreement with Radisson Blu; he instead ridiculed the email as bogus and grossly misleading; he went on to state that the email was poorly written, not bearing the sender's email address and didn’t originate from Radisson Blu. He further said that it’s amateur fakery designed by a desperate bunch hellbent on deceiving and misleading an unsuspecting public.



It’s interesting to note that the OIC Gambia secretariat only responded to the email after the statehouse Facebook page withdrew the flyer advertising the event. Now, they have reinstated the poster on the Statehouse site. What led to bringing down the advertisement abruptly? They needed to carry out due diligence, which they should have done before publicising the event and associating the Radisson Blu brand with the venture?



It's very valid to scrutinise the associated branding of a reputable company like Radisson blu to a project undertaken by an unscrupulous businessman ( Abdoulie Thiam) with a proven track record of scamming the people via businesses awarded to him by the governments he befriend and bribing to get away with his scam. It’s for this reason that alerted citizens to be proactive in scrutinising the project as everything about the relationship between Mr Thiam, and the government is questionable.



An example of why the need for scrutiny can be found on the Radisson blu website. Radisson blu have listed their upcoming African projects, which the Gambia is not among the listed countries.

They mention five new projects for Africa - Senegal, Ethiopia, Ghana and two in Tunisia but non for the Gambia!



- https://thetimesofafrica.com/radisson-hotel-group-announces-six-new-hotels-in-africa/amp/



How strange that Radisson Blu seem to have forgotten they had a partnership with a project worth a hundred million dollars ($100) in The Gambia.



Did they have a memory lapse? Should it not be a Genuine concern, considering the character of Mr Thiam? The provided information from the Raddison blu website is why the press release should have approached the subject with the tact it deserves.



I can speak for many of those that raise the concern that they raise their voice due to having genuine worries about the project details. They have good intentions with love and care for the country. We are sick and tired of being taken for granted. We shall never be silent, and we don’t wish to be vindicated again, but we know it’s always the case.



I hope the OIC Gambia Secretariat will have invited high-profile representatives from Radisson Hotel Group to grace the laying of the foundation stone on Saturday? Because if OIC Gambia fails to get the Radisson hotel group to attend with a high-powered delegation and address the occasions, It will further make people doubt the project.



The OIC Gambia secretariat has not addressed the crux of the matter.

They are involved in distracting the public by trying to silence the genuine scrutiny by ridiculing people posing valid concerns and demanding transparency and accountability in the entire process. Their reactions in pulling down the advertisement abruptly from the state media page have proven that they are hooked on a line feed by Abdoulie Thiam, the dubious Senegal businessman.



If the OIC Gambia Secretariat had done their due diligence, they wouldn’t have behaved the way they reacted; the press Secretary would have also searched online and seen more details about the email they responded to poorly, mishandling the entire episode and creating more questions than answers. In the digital age, information is readily available and easily shared, and organisations or governments don’t have a monopoly on social media citizens posing genuine concerns.



Citizens can’t just get brushed away quickly. People can’t be discouraged or silenced by being called a desperate bunch hellbent on deceiving and misinforming an unsuspecting public. Your statement is condescending and very disrespectful. You are appointed to serve the people that pay your wages, not be confrontational in responding to open queries. As a representative of The Gambia government, show some respect to Gambians.



The social justice campaigner that launched the enquiry by sending correspondence by email to the Radisson Blu CEO and supposedly got a response from the CEO’s assistant, which you have mishandled by responding aggressively without getting a better perspective to tackling the concern has her identity concealed because the person lives in The Gambia. They are worried about their safety from the state and harassment (carried by the police) they have witnessed recently being meted by others, especially concerning OIC hotel development.



The police continue to harass, brutalise and abuse the human rights of Neneh Freda Gomes, GHOMM country representative and her colleague Lamin Sey, including the journalist Yusuf Taylor (flex Dan) and the Famous social activist Musician Rapper Ali Baba Killer Ace, who has served as enough evidence for social justice activist especially those in The Gambia to be conscious and protect their identity.



I am aware that the social justice activists in the campaign to bring about transparency and accountability in dealing with the project have written an extensive letter on the back of your press release to the Radisson Blu CEO via the PA that had sent the email that you have alleged to be fraudulent.



Let’s follow this trail.

I also want to draw your attention to another response to your press release from another social justice activist living in The Gambia. The said response is published on the Open Gambia media platform and widely shared on social media.



Open Gambia Platform will publish other articles with in-depth details scrutinising the project, especially exposing the lack of clarity on the finances and the lack of due diligence carried out on the only person (Abdoulie Thiam) associated with the parent company Immoland Sarl. Because if OIC Secretariat had conducted proper due diligence, Mr Thiam wouldn’t have been able to touch this project.



If you are still reading this, you must have found it interesting, and please visit the Facebook Page “Open Gambia” Gambian Platform for National Dialogue. Like follow and share our stories.



Article contributed by Sulayman Ben Suwareh.
@21/07/22.

@21/07/22. The Gambia OIC secretariat spokesperson (Nfally Fadera) has issued a press release to respond to the Email received by the social justice activist and widely shared online.The OIC Gambia press Secretary failed to confirm if they have an agreement with Radisson Blu; he instead ridiculed the email as bogus and grossly misleading; he went on to state that the email was poorly written, not bearing the sender's email address and didn’t originate from Radisson Blu. He further said that it’s amateur fakery designed by a desperate bunch hellbent on deceiving and misleading an unsuspecting public.It’s interesting to note that the OIC Gambia secretariat only responded to the email after the statehouse Facebook page withdrew the flyer advertising the event. Now, they have reinstated the poster on the Statehouse site. What led to bringing down the advertisement abruptly? They needed to carry out due diligence, which they should have done before publicising the event and associating the Radisson Blu brand with the venture?It's very valid to scrutinise the associated branding of a reputable company like Radisson blu to a project undertaken by an unscrupulous businessman ( Abdoulie Thiam) with a proven track record of scamming the people via businesses awarded to him by the governments he befriend and bribing to get away with his scam. It’s for this reason that alerted citizens to be proactive in scrutinising the project as everything about the relationship between Mr Thiam, and the government is questionable.An example of why the need for scrutiny can be found on the Radisson blu website. Radisson blu have listed their upcoming African projects, which the Gambia is not among the listed countries.They mention five new projects for Africa - Senegal, Ethiopia, Ghana and two in Tunisia but non for the Gambia!How strange that Radisson Blu seem to have forgotten they had a partnership with a project worth a hundred million dollars ($100) in The Gambia.Did they have a memory lapse? Should it not be a Genuine concern, considering the character of Mr Thiam? The provided information from the Raddison blu website is why the press release should have approached the subject with the tact it deserves.I can speak for many of those that raise the concern that they raise their voice due to having genuine worries about the project details. They have good intentions with love and care for the country. We are sick and tired of being taken for granted. We shall never be silent, and we don’t wish to be vindicated again, but we know it’s always the case.I hope the OIC Gambia Secretariat will have invited high-profile representatives from Radisson Hotel Group to grace the laying of the foundation stone on Saturday? Because if OIC Gambia fails to get the Radisson hotel group to attend with a high-powered delegation and address the occasions, It will further make people doubt the project.The OIC Gambia secretariat has not addressed the crux of the matter.They are involved in distracting the public by trying to silence the genuine scrutiny by ridiculing people posing valid concerns and demanding transparency and accountability in the entire process. Their reactions in pulling down the advertisement abruptly from the state media page have proven that they are hooked on a line feed by Abdoulie Thiam, the dubious Senegal businessman.If the OIC Gambia Secretariat had done their due diligence, they wouldn’t have behaved the way they reacted; the press Secretary would have also searched online and seen more details about the email they responded to poorly, mishandling the entire episode and creating more questions than answers. In the digital age, information is readily available and easily shared, and organisations or governments don’t have a monopoly on social media citizens posing genuine concerns.Citizens can’t just get brushed away quickly. People can’t be discouraged or silenced by being called a desperate bunch hellbent on deceiving and misinforming an unsuspecting public. Your statement is condescending and very disrespectful. You are appointed to serve the people that pay your wages, not be confrontational in responding to open queries. As a representative of The Gambia government, show some respect to Gambians.The social justice campaigner that launched the enquiry by sending correspondence by email to the Radisson Blu CEO and supposedly got a response from the CEO’s assistant, which you have mishandled by responding aggressively without getting a better perspective to tackling the concern has her identity concealed because the person lives in The Gambia. They are worried about their safety from the state and harassment (carried by the police) they have witnessed recently being meted by others, especially concerning OIC hotel development.The police continue to harass, brutalise and abuse the human rights of Neneh Freda Gomes, GHOMM country representative and her colleague Lamin Sey, including the journalist Yusuf Taylor (flex Dan) and the Famous social activist Musician Rapper Ali Baba Killer Ace, who has served as enough evidence for social justice activist especially those in The Gambia to be conscious and protect their identity.I am aware that the social justice activists in the campaign to bring about transparency and accountability in dealing with the project have written an extensive letter on the back of your press release to the Radisson Blu CEO via the PA that had sent the email that you have alleged to be fraudulent.Let’s follow this trail.I also want to draw your attention to another response to your press release from another social justice activist living in The Gambia. The said response is published on the Open Gambia media platform and widely shared on social media.Open Gambia Platform will publish other articles with in-depth details scrutinising the project, especially exposing the lack of clarity on the finances and the lack of due diligence carried out on the only person (Abdoulie Thiam) associated with the parent company Immoland Sarl. Because if OIC Secretariat had conducted proper due diligence, Mr Thiam wouldn’t have been able to touch this project.If you are still reading this, you must have found it interesting, and please visit the Facebook Page “Open Gambia” Gambian Platform for National Dialogue. Like follow and share our stories. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10922 Posts Posted - 22 Jul 2022 : 15:22:28 WHAT WILL THE PRESIDENT SAY TOMORROW IN LAYING THE FOUNDATION STONE?

Foroyaa: July 22, 2022





QUESTION OF THE DAY



https://foroyaa.net/what-will-the-president-say-tomorrow-in-laying-the-foundation-stone/



Good governance is about transparency, accountability and probity in all the undertakings of those who are given responsibility to preside over the affairs of the nation.



The land on which the five-star hotel (Radisson Blu Banjul Hotel) is to be built is also a site aimed at housing a hospital. Consequently, there has been a row between the state those who are to administer the affairs of the hospital on behalf of Global HoMM.



It is therefore significant that the public is fed with information that would be convincing enough to the average mind to be able to conclude that the action of the operative is reasonable and justifiable in a democratic society. To act without reasonable and justifiable explanation is a sign of impunity. We therefore expect that tomorrow the whole nation will be informed how the country will benefit from the laying of the foundation stone and how the hospital project would be given a new impetus to transform the situation into a win-win one rather than win for a private company and loss for public interest. Good governance is about transparency, accountability and probity in all the undertakings of those who are given responsibility to preside over the affairs of the nation.The land on which the five-star hotel (Radisson Blu Banjul Hotel) is to be built is also a site aimed at housing a hospital. Consequently, there has been a row between the state those who are to administer the affairs of the hospital on behalf of Global HoMM.It is therefore significant that the public is fed with information that would be convincing enough to the average mind to be able to conclude that the action of the operative is reasonable and justifiable in a democratic society. To act without reasonable and justifiable explanation is a sign of impunity. We therefore expect that tomorrow the whole nation will be informed how the country will benefit from the laying of the foundation stone and how the hospital project would be given a new impetus to transform the situation into a win-win one rather than win for a private company and loss for public interest. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10922 Posts Posted - 23 Jul 2022 : 23:17:52 STATEMENT BY H.E ADAMA BARROW

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA



EVENT: LAYING OF THE FOUNDATION STONE OF

RADISSON BLU HOTEL



PLACE: BIJILO

DATE: 23RD JULY 2022





Your Excellency, the Vice President,

Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly,

My Lord, The Chief Justice,

Honourable Cabinet Ministers,

Honourable National Assembly Members,

Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps,

Senior Civil Servants and Heads of Government Agencies,

Service Chiefs, Regional and Local Government Officials,

Members of the Press,

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,





It is with much honour and pride that I join you to lay the foundation stone for the eagerly awaited Five-star Radisson Blu Hotel. This is one of the major infrastructure development projects for the forthcoming OIC Heads of State and Government Summit to be hosted by The Gambia.



I am particularly excited about the prospective impact of this mega project on lives and livelihoods in the country. With a portfolio of One Hundred Million US Dollars (US$100 million), this proposed five-star hotel project is the single biggest investment in the tourism sector since the country attained Independence in 1965.



More significantly, compared to the other OIC Summit infrastructure projects, it is the single biggest investment portfolio ever of its kind on Gambian soil.





Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,



It is heartening that, within three years, my government has successfully mobilised more than Three Hundred Million US Dollars (US$300 million) in our effort to host the world’s biggest organisation of the Muslim Ummah. Heartily too, we are hosting the Summit in accordance with our trademark hospitality as the “Smiling Coast” of Africa.



Let me use this opportunity to emphasise that The Gambia will indeed host the Summit, and we are on track to doing so in a spectacular fashion. We have the will, the ability, and the resources to do so. In short, we have the capacity, and by God’s grace, we will succeed.



Small as the country may be, The Gambia has always captured the attention and imagination of the world, primarily, for all the right reasons. History is, therefore, on our side.



The General Secretariat in Jeddah and the entire membership of the OIC have expressed, in no uncertain terms, their fullest support to us in this endeavour.



During his recent visit here, the Secretariat General re-echoed these sentiments. We are now engaging the General Secretariat and other partners to agree on a suitable date for the event.



While the support of our allies and development partners continue to encourage us as we prepare for this important global gathering, we will neither be complacent nor allow anyone to distract us.



My government will ensure that the contractors, consultants, and all other stakeholders deliver and complete all the necessary infrastructure projects on time.





Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen,



The OIC Summit Projects are designed to be legacy projects, and their advantages, benefits and impact will far outlive the Summit. For this reason, we will make sure that we get it right in the best interest of the nation and the global Muslim community. We will not accept indifference or foot-dragging anymore.



I have directed the revival and immediate strengthening of the various levels of coordination and oversight bodies and functions. These include the Project Steering Committee and the Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure.



Although the COVID19 pandemic affected our plans, I have noted that the implementation stage of all the OIC Summit projects is in progress.







Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,



The five-star hotel that will be constructed on this site will match the Radisson Blu brand in the subregion. This incorporates its facilities, architecture, services, and management.



It will house four hundred (400) high-end garden and sea-view guest rooms, as well as VIP suites. It will have royal villas, presidential apartments, meeting rooms, and other event venues.



In line with our commitment to environmental preservation, the hotel design is environmentally friendly, and features several green zones to protect and maintain the flora and fauna within the area.



Ladies and gentlemen,



You will be pleased to know that the new hotel will operate under the management of the world-renowned Radisson Blu brand, as part of an international chain of hotels. Radisson Blu Banjul on the list of Gambian hotels will uplift Destination Gambia to a new level, to rank among the favourite leisure destinations in the world.



We are proud that Radisson Blu Banjul Hotel is a project under IMMOGAM. This is a company jointly owned by the People of The Gambia, through The Gambia Government, and the investing company, Immoland Sarl.



You will agree with me that this landmark project, once completed, will have a lasting impact on lives and livelihoods, either directly or indirectly. It will contribute to diversifying our tourism portfolio further, while addressing the demand for internationally branded luxury hotels across Africa.

It is certain, therefore, that the project is very timely, especially as our tourism sector is beginning to recover from the negative impact of the COVID19 pandemic.



Ladies and Gentlemen,



Tourism accounts for about twenty percent (20%) of our GDP, making it a critical contributor to the economy.



The joint operation of Radisson Blu Banjul, the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, and the ultra-modern VVIP lounge, nearing completion at the Banjul International Airport, is expected to uniquely position The Gambia as a leading destination for International Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conferences, and Exhibitions.



Besides its macro-economic benefits, the project will create jobs for both skilled and unskilled persons during and after construction.

I encourage the youths to take advantage of these opportunities to acquire skills and generate income to become productive and self-reliant citizens.



Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,



I am bound to commend the Chairman and Founder of Immoland Sarl, Mr. Abdoulie Thiam, a Gambian by birth, for finding the courage to return home to invest massively in our dear motherland. Committing oneself to such huge investments demonstrates deep faith, affection, and love for country.



So far, we have achieved a lot since the signing of the concession agreement last year. Thanks, largely, to Mr. Thiam and all other stakeholders for their commitment and tireless efforts.



My government will continue to provide all the necessary support possible to ensure the successful completion of this project.

Many thanks are due also to The Gambia OIC Secretariat, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Justice, and all other organisations that contributed to the realisation of this day.



I call on all Gambians with the requisite means and resources, from all parts of the world, to follow suit. With many more similar ideas and laudable projects, we could transform our motherland and catch up with the fast-growing economies on the continent much faster than we can imagine.

Every citizen is dutybound to contribute to making this country better for everyone. It is a matter of fulfilling our responsibilities or betraying the nation. The choice is ours.





As a government, we have an investment-friendly policy. We remain ready to provide incentives and other forms of support to investors, within The Gambia and beyond, to attract viable impactful projects like this hotel project. The options are many and open ended.



Ladies and Gentlemen,



I now invite you to join me to formally lay the foundation stone for the Five-star Radisson Blu Banjul Hotel. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone toubab1020





11733 Posts Posted - 25 Jul 2022 : 14:44:09



==========

https://foroyaa.net/president-barrow-lays-foundation-stone-for-five-star-hotel/

==========





By Makutu Manneh on July 25, 2022



On Saturday 23rd June 2022, President Adama Barrow laid the foundation stone for Radisson Blu five star hotel in Bajilo, in the West Coast Region.



The five star hotel is one of the five projects to be implemented in the country for the OIC’s 2022 Summit, with just six months to go, before the end of year.



During the foundation stone laying the Chairperson and concessionaire of Immoland SARL, informed that the hotel should be completed within fifteen months.



The project will cost 100 million US dollars, and the hotel will have 60 presidential and royal suits alongside 400 luxurious rooms.



“Let me use this opportunity to emphasise that the Gambia will indeed host the summit and we are on track in doing so in a spectacular fashion,” Barrow said.



“We have the capacity and by God’s grace we will succeed.” Barrow said they have the will, ability and the resources to host the summit. The president added that his Government will ensure that the contractors, consultants and other stakeholders deliver and complete all the necessary infrastructural projects on time. He said the OIC projects are designed to be legacy projects whose impact will far out live the summit; that for this reason, they will ensure they get everything right in the best interest of the Gambia and the global Muslim community.



The President went on to say that the hotel will uplift the country’s destination to a new level and rank it among the favorite destinations in the world. He further said a joint operation of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, the VVIP lounge at the Airport and Radisson Blu Gambia, is expected to uniquely position the Gambia as a leading destination for international meetings, conferences and exhibitions.



“I encourage the youth to take advantage of this opportunity to acquire skills and generate income to become productive and self reliant citizens,” the President said.



Yankuba Dibba, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Gambia OIC Secretariat said the five-star hotel is unique because it is a public / private partnership and the single biggest investment in the history of the hospitality industry in the country; that the event is the outcome of three long years of a thorough and transparent due process.



Abdoulie Cham, the Chairperson of Immoland said the investment is based on the spirit of creating the African cooperation especially between the Gambia and Senegal.



“It is my strong believe that as Africans, we should begin to promote trade and investment among ourselves,” he said; that the five-star hotel will contribute to the local economy and create jobs for young people of the Gambia and Senegal.



He appealed to the president to provide them the necessary operational and environmental support to move on as fast as possible, in establishing their Joint Company IMMOGAM, to ensure they achieve their objectives without delay.

++++++++++

