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Professor Abdoulie Saine: A Scholar Who Stood Tall New Topic Reply to Topic

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11840 Posts Posted - 06 Jun 2026 : 23:54:20 Professor Abdoulie Saine: A Scholar Who Stood Tall and a Patriot and Academic Who Stayed Firm in Defending Democracy.

By Alagi Yorro Jallow



Fatoumatta: In every nation’s darkest moments, there appears a rare kind of thinker who rejects the safety of tenure, the allure of academic prestige, and the tempting quiet of self#8209;preservation. During the long, stifling years of Yahya Jammeh’s dictatorship, when many Gambian scholars chose career over conscience, others became what Wole Soyinka called “intellectual mercenaries,” and some willingly sold their intellect to serve tyranny, one man stood apart.

Some lives pass quietly through history, while others change its course. Some scholars keep to the safety of theory, and others walk straight into the storm, risking both their intellect and safety for justice. During those harsh years of authoritarian rule, when fear drained public life and silence became a means of survival, one man refused to stand aside. Professor Abdoulie Saine didn’t just study power; he faced it head-on. He didn’t only examine tyranny; he fought against it. He chose to stand at the toughest place, the crossroads of truth and danger, armed only with his knowledge, his principles, and an unwavering belief that a nation’s dignity is worth the fight.



Fatoumatta: This tribute isn’t just about remembering; it’s about honoring a man who turned intellect into resistance and resistance into legacy. Dr. Saine didn’t hide away in the ivory tower, shy from fear, or weigh the personal cost of speaking the truth. Instead, he stepped into the arena fully, visibly, and boldly, standing shoulder to shoulder with ordinary Gambians who risked it all to reclaim their country. In the diaspora’s fight for democracy, he wasn’t some distant observer; he was right there on the front lines, armed with ideas, integrity, and an unshakable moral compass.



Professor Saine’s presence at every pro#8209;democracy gathering in North America—always with his wife, Paula Saine, a steadfast partner in the struggle—became a symbol of principled resistance. He showed up when showing up mattered. He stood firm when standing firm was dangerous. He spoke when silence was easier. And he organized when others only theorized.



The Save The Gambia Democracy Project, Professor Saine’s brainchild, emerged as one of the most impactful diaspora movements of its time. Working alongside the creation of CORDECOG, the Committee for the Restoration of Democracy in The Gambia, he helped establish a political haven for opposition parties, civil society groups, and exiled activists spread across the globe. CORDEG was more than just an organization; it was a parliament in exile, a moral government-in-waiting, the collective heartbeat of a nation struggling under authoritarian rule. At its core, guiding its vision, was Professor Saine.



He insisted that CORDEG recognize the autonomy of its constituent members, treating every political party and civil society group as equal partners in the struggle. This was not just organizational design; it was a philosophical stance. It reflected his belief that democracy must be practiced before it is achieved, and that unity must be built, not demanded. But to understand Professor Saine’s contribution, one must understand the man behind the activism: the scholar, the teacher, the mentor, the humanist.



Fatoumatta: He was one of the brightest minds one could encounter, sharp, analytical, and profoundly humane. As a political scientist, he possessed the rare ability to connect the local to the global, the historical to the contemporary, the theoretical to the practical. His scholarship was not an escape from reality; it was a weapon against injustice. His writings, lectures, and public interventions were infused with the moral urgency of Martin Luther King Jr., the Pan#8209;African clarity of Kwame Nkrumah, and the uncompromising truth-telling of Wole Soyinka. Soyinka once wrote, “The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny.” Professor Saine refused to die. He refused to let silence become complicity. He refused to let fear become policy. He refused to let dictatorship become destiny.

Through the Gambia#8209;L listserv—one of the earliest and most influential digital platforms for Gambian political discourse he became a lighthouse for citizens drowning in censorship. His voice cut through the fog of propaganda, offering clarity, courage, and context. He empowered Gambians to think critically, speak boldly, and organize strategically. In a time when many intellectuals hid behind academic neutrality, Professor Saine embraced what Maya Angelou called “the courage to care.”



His compassion matched his brilliant mind. He mentored countless Gambian students, activists, journalists, and young scholars, welcoming them into his home, his library, and his heart. His generosity was the stuff of legend, giving more than he had, offering more than he owed, and caring more than anyone expected. Even his famous pancake recipe, treasured like a family heirloom, became a symbol of the warmth and humor that balanced his fierce public advocacy.



My journey with him started on the Gambia#8209;L platform, where his words played a big role in shaping my early thinking. It grew deeper when he invited me to the Department of Political Science at Miami University in Ohio to present a paper, “Democracy, Social Media, and Freedom of Expression,” and later when I visited him in Dayton. Those moments left a lasting mark on my life. He wasn’t just a mentor; he was a brother in the struggle, a guide in times of uncertainty, and a constant reminder that intellectuals should serve the people, not themselves.



Professor Saine possessed a rare gift: the ability to see solutions where others saw only obstacles. He embodied Edward de Bono’s lateral thinking, crossing disciplinary boundaries with ease, weaving together history, politics, sociology, and ethics into a coherent vision for a just society. He believed that The Gambia could be healed through unity, dignity, and shared purpose. He believed that poverty was not destiny, that oppression was not permanent, and that democracy was not a luxury but a right.



He taught us not only what to think, but how to think. Not only how to resist, but why resistance matters.

Not only how to critique, but how to build. His library—open to all seekers of knowledge was a testament to his belief that ideas must circulate, that knowledge must be shared, and that the next generation must be equipped to lead. In the diaspora struggle, he was a strategist. In academia, he was a pioneer. In public life, he was a conscience. In private, he was a friend of rare loyalty and depth.

Fatoumatta: Professor Saine’s library, open to all who sought knowledge, stood as a testament to his belief that ideas should flow freely, that knowledge is meant to be shared, and that the next generation must be prepared to lead. His intellectual contributions were anything but abstract, rooted in decades of scholarship and exemplified by works such as:



* The Paradox of Third-Wave Democratization in Africa: The Gambia Under AFPRC–APRC Rule, 1994–2008

* Culture and Customs of Gambia

* Beyond the State: The Emerging Politics of the Gambian Diaspora (journal articles and essays)

* Numerous peer#8209;reviewed articles on civil#8209;military relations, democratization, and African political transitions.



Fatoumatta: These works positioned him among the most respected Gambian scholars on the global stage. His research shaped academic discourse, informed policy debates, and provided activists confronting authoritarianism with intellectual ammunition. In the diaspora struggle, he was a strategist. In academia, he was a pioneer. In public life, he was a conscience. In private, he was a friend of rare loyalty and depth.



His return to The Gambia was a historic moment. While many accomplished Gambian scholars stayed abroad, his decision to return demonstrated deep commitment, patriotism, and a willingness to serve. He arrived with decades of global experience, academic expertise, and a strong grasp of democratic transitions. His presence symbolized the potential for an intellectual homecoming, with scholars returning not to retire, but to help rebuild.

Professor Abdoulie Saine stands today as one of the most consequential Gambian intellectuals of his generation, not because he wrote the most, or published the most, or lectured the most, but because he acted the most. He lived his scholarship. He embodied his principles. He matched his words with deeds.

Fatoumatta: In a time when many intellectuals bowed, he stood. In a time when many whispered, he spoke. In a time when many fled, he fought. In a time when many served power, he served the people. History will remember him not only as a professor, but as a patriot. Not only as a scholar, but as a soldier of democracy. Not only as an academic, but as a moral force. And for those of us who walked with him, learned from him, and struggled beside him, his legacy is not merely memory; it is a mandate. A mandate to think boldly. A mandate to speak courageously. A mandate to serve selflessly. A mandate to finish the work he helped begin.



The Gambia owes Professor Abdoulie Saine more than gratitude. It owes him remembrance, honor, and the continuation of the democratic project he helped ignite. His life is a reminder that the true measure of an intellectual is not the prestige of their title, but the courage of their convictions. A nation rises when its thinkers refuse to kneel. Professor Saine refused to kneel. And because he stood, The Gambia stands today on firmer moral ground.



Fatoumatta: In the end, what remains of a life like Professor Abdoulie Saine’s is not the titles he earned, the lectures he delivered, or the institutions that claimed him. What endures is the moral architecture he helped build in a time of national collapse. What survives is the courage he modeled when courage was scarce. What echoes is the clarity of his voice in a season of deliberate confusion. He leaves us a republic of ideas, a lineage of conscience, and a mandate that outlives him: to think without fear, to speak without compromise, and to serve without expectation of reward. If nations rise on the shoulders of their bravest thinkers, then The Gambia rises still on his. May we honor him not only with our words, but with our willingness to continue the unfinished work of freedom. For as the African elders say,” where there is unity, leadership endures. And because he stood, we must now stand.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

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