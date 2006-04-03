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11839 Posts Posted - 30 May 2026 : 15:33:27 PUBLIC STATEMENT 30th May 2026



EFSCRJ Calls for Independent Investigation Following Resignation of CDS Mamat Cham



The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice has taken note of the State House press release announcing that President Adama Barrow has received and accepted the resignation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt. Gen. Mamat Cham, on 29th May 2026.



EFSCRJ expresses profound disappointment that Lt. Gen. Cham appears to have failed to uphold the law and the professional and ethical standards required of his office. The allegations that have emerged point to a serious breach of the trust and responsibility vested in the highest-ranking officer of the Gambia Armed Forces. If established, these actions constitute a gross violation of his oath of office and have severely undermined the reputation, professionalism, and development of the Armed Forces.



By allegedly using his office, military resources, and personnel for personal enrichment, Lt. Gen. Cham has not only damaged the credibility and integrity of the Armed Forces but has also jeopardized national security. Such conduct erodes discipline, weakens institutional authority, and fosters a dangerous culture of corruption, abuse of office, and disregard for the rule of law within a national institution whose effectiveness depends on integrity, professionalism, and public trust.



The Gambia Armed Forces is a constitutional institution entrusted with the vital responsibility of defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Gambia. Central to that responsibility is the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, who is expected to provide discipline, direction, mentorship, and exemplary professional conduct. The office of the CDS demands the highest standards of character, competence, accountability, and integrity.



In light of the reported allegations of misconduct and impropriety, EFSCRJ calls on the President, the National Security Council, and the Armed Forces Council to immediately institute a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation. The findings and recommendations of such an investigation should be made public and implemented fully, impartially, and without regard to rank or status.



Furthermore, we urge a comprehensive review of the leadership, management, and operational culture of the Gambia Armed Forces to identify and eliminate all forms of corruption, abuse of authority, conflicts of interest, and unethical conduct. The objective must be to build and maintain a professional military institution grounded in constitutionalism, accountability, discipline, and the highest standards of military service.



While EFSCRJ strongly condemns the alleged actions of the former CDS, we are unfortunately not surprised. The allegations reflect a broader pattern of corruption, abuse of office, conflict of interest, and disregard for the law that continues to plague public institutions in the Gambia.



Over the years, investigative journalists, the National Audit Office, parliamentary inquiries, commissions of inquiry, and law enforcement investigations have uncovered numerous cases of misconduct and mismanagement within the public sector. Yet meaningful accountability remains rare, and recommendations are too often ignored or only partially implemented.



We therefore remind President Adama Barrow, in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, that he bears a constitutional and legal obligation to ensure that the rule of law prevails throughout the security sector and the wider public service. The quality, professionalism, and integrity of the Armed Forces ultimately fall under the responsibility of the Commander-in-Chief.



The public expects decisive action to ensure that the Gambia Armed Forces operates in full compliance with the Constitution, the laws of the Gambia, principles of good governance, and the highest standards of military professionalism.



This matter must not end with a resignation. It must lead to accountability, institutional reform, and a renewed commitment to integrity within the Armed Forces and across public institutions.



2026 The Year of Empowerment – Empowered Citizens. Accountable Leadership. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic