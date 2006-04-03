Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11825 Posts Posted - 27 Mar 2026 : 00:33:04 UN Resolution recognizing transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime against humanity.”

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A #8288;United Nations resolution, proposed by Ghana, to recognise transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime against humanity” and calling for reparations, has been adopted despite pushback from Europe and the United States.



123 countries supported the resolution, which is not legally binding but carries political weight, while three opposed it - U.S, Israel and Argentina. 52 countries abstained including the United Kingdom and European Union countries.



Source: Al Jazeera A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic