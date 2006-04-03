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 slavery as the “gravest crime against humanity.”		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
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Momodou



Denmark
11825 Posts
Posted - 27 Mar 2026 :  00:33:04  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
UN Resolution recognizing transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime against humanity.”
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A #8288;United Nations resolution, proposed by Ghana, to recognise transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime against humanity” and calling for reparations, has been adopted despite pushback from Europe and the United States.

123 countries supported the resolution, which is not legally binding but carries political weight, while three opposed it - U.S, Israel and Argentina. 52 countries abstained including the United Kingdom and European Union countries.

Source: Al Jazeera
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
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