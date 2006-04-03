Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11727 Posts
Posted - 17 Jul 2025 :  22:20:50
France on Thursday formally handed back its last two military bases in Senegal, leaving Paris with no permanent camps in either West or Central Africa.

The pull-out, which ends the French army's 65 years in Senegal, mirrors similar withdrawals across the continent, where former colonies are increasingly turning their backs on their former ruler.

France returned Camp Geille, its largest base in the West African country, and its airfield at Dakar airport, in a ceremony attended by top French and Senegalese officials.

They included Senegalese chief of staff General Mbaye Cisse and General Pascal Ianni, the head of the French forces in Africa.

Source: TRT Africa
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
