Police report new death linked to FGM

The Point: Sep 15, 2025, 11:38 AM

Police in Basse have reported the tragic death of a 3-week-old baby girl from Boboum Kunda, Wuli District, following complications from an alleged act of female circumcision.



The victim, alongside her mother, Adama Sowe, and grandmother, Metta Wamch, was initially taken to Bajakunda Health Center and later referred to Basse Hospital. She was subsequently transferred to Bansang Hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite efforts to save her.



The mother and grandmother of the deceased are currently in police custody cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The body of the deceased is preserved at Bansang Hospital mortuary, pending transfer to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul for postmortem examination.



