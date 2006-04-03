Bantaba in Cyberspace
Posted - 16 Sep 2025 :  11:41:09
2 ARRESTED OVER DEATH OF BABY LINKED to FGM
The Standard: September 15, 2025


By Olimatou Coker

https://standard.gm/2-arrested-over-death-of-baby-linked-to-fgm/

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a three- week old baby girl in Wuli Bohoum Kunda, in the URR.
Police said the death is linked to alleged female genital mutilation performed on the baby.
According to the police, the father of the girl, has been arrested as well as her grandmother, Metta Wamch, “who confessed to carrying out the act and led officers to the spot behind the house where it took place.”
The police said the old woman later discarded the razor blade in a toilet, but investigators were unable to recover it. Investigations continue into the case.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
