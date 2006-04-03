Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
11647 Posts
Posted - 10 Feb 2025 :  11:26:24
On Saturday, another remarkable African leader passed on quietly to the other world. Sam Nujoma, led the South West African Peoples Organization (SWAPO) for 20 years in an armed struggle to remove colonialism and he succeeded.

He became Namibia’s first president. And when it was time for him to leave, he left and lived a quiet life.

He didn’t hold onto power to suppress his people. He led them as he should and left the scene when it was time to go.

The people of Namibia and Africa have lost a great man.

May his soul rest in peace.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
