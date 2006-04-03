Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11632 Posts Posted - 08 Nov 2024 : 15:21:16 CoPG issues petition to National Assembly on 2024 draft constitution

The Point: Nov 8, 2024,

By: Jankey Ceesay



Coalition of Progressive Gambians (CoPG) on Thursday presented a protest petition to the National Assembly to express their discontent with the 2024 Amended Draft Constitution.



Presenting the petition, CoPG Chairman Seedy Cham stated: “We were disappointed by the unconstitutional move by the Executive and the Minister of Justice who amended and omitted some of the provisions and entrenched clauses of the 2020 Draft Constitution without a proper consultation in respect for the voice and choice of Gambians.”



The removal of the clause for specification of the appointment of the Chief Justice and Judicial Judges are deemed as gross negligence of the principles of Separation of Powers and therefore undermines any credible and reliable good governance, he added.



“The 2020 Draft Constitution, a document we regard as sacred, is the proposal of Gambians after a thorough consultation home and abroad, it needs to be given the chance to undergo the rigorous process in the National Assembly.



“We expected its consideration and adoption led by the government and the parliamentarians supported by opposing Members of Parliament to the people to decide and not by a few political actors.”



He further stated, posing a question: “If the amendments to the gazette draft 2024 are genuine and in the interest of Gambians, why were the provisions and entrenched clauses that call for the independent appointments of the Inspector General of Police, the Attorney General, Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission, the Ombudsman, the Auditor General, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, the nonpartisan and apolitical traditional leaders, and independent service commissions omitted?”



He further asked: “Why has the provision which calls for the declaration of assets before and after public service, been removed?”



He then said:“We strongly believe that, if the government is really serious in tackling corruption and ready to strengthen democracy and good governance, these very crucial provisions and entrenched clauses would have been included in the amended draft 2024.”



The CoPG members call on the Minister for Justice and Legal Adviser to government to respond to the public disappointment and re-table for promulgation the CRC Draft 2020.



“The National Assembly should ensure that even if the 2020 draft constitution has to be amended in parliamentary reviews, the clauses must reflect the aspirations of the people,” they appealed. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic