Here are some of the financial irregularities the National Audit Office discovered at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC):



~ The IEC collected D8.3 million from party registrations, nomination deposits, and the replacement of voter ID cards, but these funds were not transferred to the consolidated revenue fund.



~ The auditors discovered that receipts for up to D4.5 million in revenues were missing.



~ The IEC could not account for a D534,000 grant provided by the ECOWAS Mission for the last presidential election.



~ The IEC opened accounts with Zenith Bank, GT Bank, and Trust Bank without approval from the Ministry of Finance, violating financial regulations.



~ During the 2021 presidential election, the IEC received fuel coupons worth D2.1 million from the African Union. However, D302,400 worth of these coupons were diverted for unrelated purposes.



~ Between 2020 and 2023, election expenses totaling D199 million, were paid in physical cash using cash vouchers.



~ An alleged kickback of USD 85,789 was generated during the purchase of voter registration equipment.



~ The IEC claimed to have hired 12,544 security personnel for election duties between 2020 and 2023, but could not provide the posting lists to the auditors.



~ During the 2021 presidential election, 14 temporary staff were hired to vet nomination documents, yet none received appointment letters.



~ D301 million meant for election expenses were transferred to the private bank accounts of Returning Officers, which is a violation of national financial regulations.



~ Some temporary election staff who were paid salaries totaling D4.5 million between 2021 and 2023 could not be identified as their designations were not listed on the cash payment vouchers.



~ Payments totaling D1.1 million were made to individuals who were not on the posting list provided to auditors.



~ Some Returning Officers from the 2021 to 2023 elections did not withdraw the full amounts allocated to them for election expenses, leaving D1.8 million in their accounts without returning it to the IEC.



~ The IEC hired 874 commercial vehicles between 2021 and 2023, but auditors found no contractual documents between the IEC and vehicle owners.



~ Allowances amounting to D15.8 million were illegally paid.



~ A total of D7.9 million provided to Returning Officers between 2021 and 2023 remains unaccounted for, as no supporting evidence of how the funds were used was presented.



The police have already launched an investigation into the irregularities raised by the auditors.



