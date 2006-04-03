Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Announcements
 Announcements: Community
 Obituary: KMC mourns demise of former Mayor Colley		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
11601 Posts
Posted - 11 Sep 2024 :  13:55:01  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
KMC mourns demise of former Mayor Colley
The Point: Sep 11, 2024
Press Release

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the Council, Management, and Staff of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) announce the passing of our former Mayor, Yankuba Colley, who departed this world this morning (Tuesday), in Turkey, where he was undergoing treatment.

Mr. Yankuba Colley was an integral part of the Kanifing Municipal Council and the community at large. His contributions to the development of the municipality and his unwavering dedication to public service will forever be remembered. He served the people of Tallinding South as Councillor before assuming the role of Acting Mayor in 2007. In 2008, he was officially elected as Mayor, a position he held for a decade, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and community development.

His leadership, dedication, and service had a lasting impact on the municipality and its people.

His passing is not only a loss to KMC but to the entire nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. His memory will remain a source of inspiration for all of us.

Meanwhile, the Kanifing Municipal Council has announced that it will be opening and signing a book of condolence for the late former Mayor Yankuba Colley at the council's premises. The council said the book will be available for signing from today 11th September to Monday 16th September 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The public is invited to visit the council to pay their last respects.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06