Posted - 11 Sep 2024

The Point: Sep 11, 2024

Press Release



It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the Council, Management, and Staff of the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) announce the passing of our former Mayor, Yankuba Colley, who departed this world this morning (Tuesday), in Turkey, where he was undergoing treatment.



Mr. Yankuba Colley was an integral part of the Kanifing Municipal Council and the community at large. His contributions to the development of the municipality and his unwavering dedication to public service will forever be remembered. He served the people of Tallinding South as Councillor before assuming the role of Acting Mayor in 2007. In 2008, he was officially elected as Mayor, a position he held for a decade, leaving behind a legacy of leadership and community development.



His leadership, dedication, and service had a lasting impact on the municipality and its people.



His passing is not only a loss to KMC but to the entire nation. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. His memory will remain a source of inspiration for all of us.



Meanwhile, the Kanifing Municipal Council has announced that it will be opening and signing a book of condolence for the late former Mayor Yankuba Colley at the council's premises. The council said the book will be available for signing from today 11th September to Monday 16th September 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The public is invited to visit the council to pay their last respects.



