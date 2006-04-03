Author Topic toubab1020





GPF receives over D13M worth of equipment from Turkish Police



Jun 21, 2024, 11:23 AM





The Gambia Police Force gratefully received items valued at more than 13 million dalasis, donated by the Turkish National Police in a ceremony at the Police Intervention Unit headquarters in Kanifing on Thursday, June 20, 2024.



The occasion was marked by the presence of distinguished guests including the Turkish Ambassador, His Excellency Turker Oba, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior Abraham Mendy, Security Heads, various police commissioners, and leaders from other security services.



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Seedy Mukhtar Touray expressed profound gratitude for the substantial donation, which comprised uniforms, combat boots, ballistic vests, helmets, and other essential gear designated for the elite special operations unit.



He highlighted the multifaceted support from Turkey, encompassing capacity building, training programs, and educational opportunities, which significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the Gambia Police Force.



Furthermore, IGP Touray also outlined ambitious plans to construct a state-of-the-art police academy with Turkish support, reiterating the force's goal to achieve unparalleled professionalism, responsiveness and adherence to human rights.



Assistant Inspector General Administration (AIG) Ebrima Bah also conveyed his appreciation for the timely and ongoing support from the Turkish police, emphasising the instrumental role of the donated equipment in enhancing police effectiveness.



Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abraham Mendy emphasised government's commitment to strengthening the partnership between The Gambia and Turkey.



H.E. Ambassador Turker Oba provided insights into the comprehensive training and support initiatives offered by the Turkish government, affirming their continued commitment to assist the Gambia Police Force.



The event concluded with a formal inspection of the donated items, symbolising the enduring collaboration and shared goals between the two nations.



The Gambia Police Force remains dedicated to working with stakeholders and partners to further its reform agenda and improve public safety.



Source: Gambia Police Force: Date: June 20, 2024



