Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Announcements

Announcements: Community

SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





12267 Posts Posted - 21 Jun 2024 : 15:35:19 FOROYAA EDUCATING THE PEOPLE



Home General News ITC and SheTrades Hubs in Africa connect women entrepreneurs to UK and...

General News



ITC and SheTrades Hubs in Africa connect women entrepreneurs to UK and regional buyers

June 20, 202430



(Geneva/Nairobi) – From 18 – 21 June, the International Trade Centre (ITC) is organizing a trade mission to Nairobi, Kenya, on the sidelines of the Absa InspireMe Conference, to build new business linkages and expand economic opportunities for women-led businesses from across the continent and the United Kingdom (UK).



This event is part of the ITC SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme, which is funded by the UK Government.



In collaboration with Absa Bank Kenya, host institution of the SheTrades Kenya Hub, ITC is supporting 10 UK-based buyers and three chamber of commerce representatives, 17 representatives from large corporations in Africa, and 65 women entrepreneurs from the delegations of SheTrades Hubs in Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, the Gambia, and South Africa, to attend the Absa InspireMe Conference.



The opening day of the hybrid Absa InspireMe Conference featured a welcome message from First Lady of the Republic of Kenya, H.E. Mrs. Rachel Ruto and Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and Chief Executive Director, Mr. Abdi Mohamed.



Following the grand opening, a number of panel sessions focused on key topics across women’s entrepreneurial and export development: accessing finance, navigating the digital marketplace and leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area.



UK Regional Trade Advisor for East Africa, Mr. Jamal Hussain also delivered a presentation on export opportunities available through the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme and Economic Partnership Agreements.



Concurrent to the Absa InspireMe Conference and as part of the trade mission, select women-led businesses from the agrifood, textiles and apparel, handicrafts, and accessories sector will participate in a series of one-to-one business meetings with potential buyers from the UK delegation and African corporations on the second day of the event.



Representatives from participating SheTrades Hubs will also discuss potential collaboration with the three participating UK delegates from the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chamber International, and West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



The final day includes sector-specific field visits to Kenyan companies in the relevant sectors for conference participants and one-to-one company sites for the African and UK buyers to further explore business opportunities with Kenyan women-led businesses.



“We are delighted to host the Absa InspireMe Conference 2024. This trade mission presents a unique opportunity to build strong relationships within this exciting market, the region, and the UK. At Absa, we are committed to facilitating access and providing valuable insights for our customers, both new and existing, across the globe. I am excited to witness the connections and collaborations that will emerge over the coming days,” said Abdi Mohamed, Absa Bank Kenya, Managing Director.



ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: “At ITC, we work to deliver concrete results for women in trade. Our collaboration with the SheTrades Hubs and the Absa InspireMe Conference is providing fertile ground for women entrepreneurs to strike business deals with corporations from across the continent and the United Kingdom.”



“I am grateful for ITC, in bringing together businesses from seven different countries in Africa, this trade mission is a great opportunity for UK and African companies to expand their business horizons together. I with other delegates look forward to meeting with women entrepreneurs from across the continent and to secure long term business. This is a rare opportunity to have seven countries in one location, I am sure this will be the start of strengthening relations between the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the participating SheTrades Hubs host institutions,” remarked Dr. Nasir Awan, President of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



Notes to the Editor



About ITC SheTrades Hubs



ITC SheTrades Hubs are resource centres dedicated to women entrepreneurs and implemented in partnership with the ITC SheTrades Initiative. Hosted by leading in-country or regional institutions, SheTrades Hubs offer women entrepreneurs the knowledge, skills and platforms to access market and investment opportunities.



We bring together a community of partners to scale up resources and initiatives to support women in trade.



About ITC SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme



Financed by the UK Government and launched in April 2018, the ITC SheTrades Commonwealth+ Programme aims to foster an enabling gender-inclusive business ecosystem by promoting inclusive policy and data and engaging business support organizations, private-sector partners, and women-led businesses in the Commonwealth+ countries.



About the International Trade Centre – The International Trade Centre is the joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations. ITC assists small and medium-sized enterprises in developing and transition economies to become more competitive in global markets, thereby contributing to sustainable economic development within the frameworks of the Aid-for-Trade agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Edited by - toubab1020 on 21 Jun 2024 15:36:51 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washington Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2024 Nijii This page was generated in 0.03 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |