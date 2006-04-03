KMC signs D300M road project

Author Topic Momodou





The Standard: APRIL 30, 2024

The Kanifing Municipal Council has signed a D300 million road network project with Longjian Road & Bridge company for the construction of 15.4km of tar roads and 5.9km of drains within the municipality.

It is the biggest ever municipal project to be fully funded with council local taxes.



Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the mayor, said the project is expected to start next month and will build 11 strategic roads, 2 bridges while the entire Bakau drainage network will be constructed over a three-year period.



The Kanifing Municipal Council has signed a D300 million road network project with Longjian Road & Bridge company for the construction of 15.4km of tar roads and 5.9km of drains within the municipality.It is the biggest ever municipal project to be fully funded with council local taxes.Talib Ahmed Bensouda, the mayor, said the project is expected to start next month and will build 11 strategic roads, 2 bridges while the entire Bakau drainage network will be constructed over a three-year period.Mayor Bensouda thanked his councillors, CEO and directors, the contractors and development committee and government agencies NRA, NEA, NDMA, GPPA and Ministry of Works for the technical support.