Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11490 Posts Posted - 19 Mar 2024 : 22:07:14 #13th_African_Games_Athletics



GOLD FOR GINA BASS - WOMEN'S 100M CHAMPION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



One of Africa's most outstanding female sprinters, The Gambia's Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye, has won the Women's 100m final to earn The Gambia their first medal in the ongoing African Games in Ghana.



The sprinter who came out first in both her heats and semifinals, clocked 11:36 seconds to become the women's 100m champion.



Gina will be hoping to replicate a similar performance in the women's 200m event to defend her title.



CONGRATULATIONS



Source: GRTS A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic