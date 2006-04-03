Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Judiciary establishes Special Criminal Division		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
11439 Posts
Posted - 02 Jan 2024 :  16:28:08  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
Judiciary establishes Special Criminal Division for TRRC cases
The Point: Jan 2, 2024
Press release

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/judiciary-establishes-special-criminal-division-for-trrc-cases

His Lordship the Hon. Chief Justice Mr. Justice Hassan Bubacar Jallow on the 21st of December 2023 acting pursuant to Sections131(3) and 143(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia issued an order establishing the Special Criminal Division of the High Court.

The Order comes into force on the 26th of January 2024. The Special Criminal Division of the High Court will have jurisdiction over the local trial of cases arising from the implementation of the recommendations of the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and of the Government White Paper. The Division will in addition exercise its mandate over other criminal cases ordinarily falling under the jurisdiction of the High Court and those assigned to it by the Chief Justice. The chief Justice will assign Judges to the Division.

The establishment of the Division is expected to facilitate the better management of criminal cases generally and of the TRRC cases in particular.


The Special Criminal Division will complement other measures by the Executive and Legislature in this regard.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06