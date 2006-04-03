Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Good Morning Mr President: 2024 resolutions and targets





https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/editorial/good-morning-mr-president-2024-resolutions-and-targets



Happy New Year, Mr President. We pray that God continues to shower you and your family with good health and long life to lead the Gambian nation to more prosperity.



As we enter 2024, we have certain resolutions as a nation that we hope and pray will materialise successfully for the good and prosperity of our country.



Mr President, you announced on New Year’s eve some major events that Gambians should take note of. These include the OIC summit scheduled to take place in May this year, more reliable electricity and water supply, finishing roads construction in time, and reinforcing the security with more equipment, since security is very paramount for us as a nation.



There is also the plan to hold the Janjubureh Bicentenary Festival from 4 to 6 January 2024, with you and three other heads of state of the sub-region to be in attendance - the heads of state are Macky Sall of Senegal, Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and Omarou Mballo of Guinea Bissau. We commend Hamat Bah, Minister of Tourism and Culture, and his staff for organising such a big event in a bid to revive our culture, which will attract more tourists.



Mr President, another event is the Referendum to get a new constitution in December 2024. The people need to be educated and vote massively.



Mr President, your government has done a lot on various sectors of development, and we hope to see a continuation of an upward trajectory of growth and developments.



This year we resolve that there would be improvement in the economy for the good of the government and the people of The Gambia. That there will be no internal or external shocks to disturb our economic progress.



Mr President, we hope and pray that this year, situation will be better for the farmers and that they will be paid on the spot for their produce.



Mr President, irregular migration has taken a toll on the lives of our people in West Africa including our Gambian youth. We wish that appropriate measures are taken by your government and international partners to curb the trend at which people are dying at the high seas trying to go the back-way.



Mr President, it will be good that the government work together with the private sector to create more job opportunities for youth of the country. Government should also link up with other partner countries like Saudi Arabia, the UK, Spain and Italy to get job opportunities for our youth. This initiative may also involve the Labour Department, the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Ministry of Trade and Employment.



Mr President, the Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow on 21 December issued an order establishing the Special Criminal Division of the High Court. The order should come into force on 26 January 2024, according to the release.



The Special Criminal Division of the High Court will have jurisdiction over the local trial of cases, arising from the implementation of the TRRC recommendations and the Government’s White Paper. We applaud your government for establishing such a court to punish perpetrators of human rights violations. On the other hand, the victims should be given their reparation benefits to ease their financial constraints and cost of living.



Mr President, there is a great need for the health sector to be improved upon. Presently hospitals and health centres are overcrowded with patients some of whom are sleeping on the floor for lack of adequate rooms and beds in the facilities.



Mr President, sport is another vital aspect we should pay attention to. The Gambia is participating for the second time in the AFCON tournament, which commences 13 January through 11 February 2024 with Gambia playing against Senegal, Guinea Conakry and Cameroon. More financial support is needed to boost our team’s campaign and performance in the tournament as we all hope for victory.



Mr President, whereas Trust Bank has set the pace with D2.5 million to support the team’s campaign, Government and other private sector players are expected to join Trust Bank’s crusade for financial support.



Mr President, the land issue in the country needs proper redress ranging from the level of the Alkalolu to the Estate Agents who are buying and selling lands in the country. As a result of bad management and unscrupulous activities, many land disputes and cases are in courts for redress.



There are situations wherein a plot of land can be sold to two or more people without official documents. Hence, a commission for land issues should be established.



Finally, Mr President another teething problem is the lack of adequate domestic flight in the region, especially between The Gambia and Senegal, for passengers, as well as flight cost.



Last October, both Governments agreed to introduce domestic flight with reasonable fare but that is yet to commence.



Furthermore, it has become a nightmare for people of The Gambia to travel from the country to other parts of the world. The Gambia Civil Aviation should therefore come out with appreciable incentives to encourage more flights to ply the Gambian route.



Good day!



