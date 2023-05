Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11269 Posts Posted - 15 May 2023 : 10:40:19 The sad of the passing away Alhaji Omar Amadou JALLOW widely known as OJ.

OJ was the the leader of former ruling People's Progressive Party. He served as a minister in both President Jawara and President Barrow’s administration as cabinet minister.



My sincere condolences to his entire extended families and friends and the entire Gambian nation.