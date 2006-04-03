Bantaba in Cyberspace
===========
https://standard.gm/2-kiang-chiefs-retired/
==========

By Amadou Jadama on July 25th,2023

Two district chiefs have been retired in Kiang, official sources confirmed to The Standard yesterday.
They are Alhagie Momodou Njie of Tankular village, chief of Kiang West district and Demba L Sanyang of Kwinella, the chief of Kiang Central district.
According to sources, two new chiefs have been appointed to replace the duo.
The new chief of Kiang West is Lamin Drammeh, also a native of Tankular village. In Kiang Central, one Lamin Sanyang has been appointed as new chief. He comes from Kwinella village.
Meanwhile, the former chief of Upper Baddibu Ebrma Jammeh who was only retired about two weeks ago, sadly passed away on Sunday.
A source close to the district said one Mustapha Dibba from Farefenni is reported to have been appointed to replace the late Chief Jawara. However, The Standard could not confirm this from the authorities. A highly placed source however said everything about the replacement will be clear by today, Tuesday.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
