Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

11306 Posts Posted - 13 Jul 2023 : 09:24:17 What are the details in the Mortgaging of the Senegambia Bridge?



Most people only learned of the mortgaging of our critical strategic asset (Senegambia Bridge) to the private entity "Africa 50" from Finance Minister Sidi Keita following his interview with the international News network (CNBC)! The Minister calls the Public, Private, Partnership (PPP) arrangement an Asset recycling.



There are critical transparency and accountability issues regarding this financial arrangement. Many questions jump to mind, such as:

1. Did the Government conduct an intensive stakeholders' consultation, including with their Senegalese counterparts and the public?

2. Was there competitive international bidding?

3. How competitive is Africa 50 offer?

I don't remember ever hearing something so fundamental as this being discussed at the National Assembly, which should be a MUST to safeguard our national interest, considering this administration's poor track record in contracting Public, Private, Partnerships (PPP) arrangements (generally disadvantageous to the State).

The structure should have undergone due diligence to avoid entangling the State in a terrible contractual agreement like the Securiport (Airport Security levy) Contract.



There is a lot of public scepticism given this Government's track record. However, had they done this transparently with due diligence and the proceeds invested in socio-economic development to help towards sustainable development goals, there wouldn't have been this level of public outcry, as it will be seen as a Win-Win situation.



The journalist who interviewed Minister Keita appears to lack the necessary background knowledge of the Gambia's finance and economic affairs to tackle the Minister's waffling deliberation on our financial and economic development matters.



Minister Keita kept emphasising the President's ambitions to build thousands of kilometres of roads from similar Infrastructure Asset Recycles and nothing on reinvestment into the Social and Human capital. The Government prioritises significant infrastructure projects for political and the potential for massive corrupt procurement practices benefits.



From the Minister's statement, it seems the Government's next step will be to mortgage our telecoms, energy, roads, and bridges infrastructure via similar PPP Asset Recycling. Are the Government Ministers preparing for their early retirement by cashing out our state assets for a pittance? The National Assemble, political parties and civil society should be vigilant and call for transparency and accountability on this asset recycling model to ensure proper consultations and the necessary due diligence to maximise returns for the country.



Your support means the world to us! Please give our page a follow to keep up with our latest posts, and don't forget to hit that like button and share our content with your friends and family. Thank you for being a part of the OPEN GAMBIA PLATFORM community! Article contributed by Sulayman Ben Suwareh 13/07/2023! A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic