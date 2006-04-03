Author Topic toubab1020





By Tabora Bojang on July 3, 2023



Former Brikama Area Council chairman Sheriffo Sonko has been appointed protocol and welfare officer at the Gambian Embassy in Turkey. His appointment came along side some other redeployment in the civil service. They include Hassan Jallow, former PS Agriculture who is now redeployed to the Office of the President. He is replaced by Abdoulie Jallow former PS ministry of finance and economic Affairs.



The permanent secretary ministry of fisheries Roheyatou Kah is redeployed to the ministry of Environment replacing PS Alhagie Nyangado who moves to the fisheries ministry.





The long-term permanent secretary of the ministry of lands Buba Sanyang is redeployed to the ministry of tourism.



The permanent secretary office of the vice-president Samba Camara-Mballow will take charge as the new permanent secretary ministry of gender and children in October.



The deputy permanent secretary ministry of finance Alhagie Taal moves to the ministry of tourism, replacing Mamadi Dampha who is now moved to the ministry of trade.



Hassan Gaye deputy permanent secretary ministry of trade is moved to the ministry of communication and digital economy while Ebrima Drammeh DPS Office of the President is redeployed as deputy governor of Lower River Region (LRR).



