Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Let's take A canoe and go to the Canary Islands		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



12145 Posts
Posted - 03 Jul 2023 :  18:50:59  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote



==========
https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/arrested-63-intending-migrants-released

==========

#Headlines

Jul 3, 2023, 12:14 PM | Article By: Pa Modou Cham

Mamanding Dibba, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), has told this medium that they have released the alleged 63 intending migrants who were on Saturday arrested at Batakunku village in the West Coast Regions (WCR) of the Gambia.
The PRO confirmed that the detainees who were held at the Migrants Centre in Tanji are no longer in their possession. He added he could not confirm whether foreigners among them have returned to their respective countries.

He also told this medium that the principal suspect who reported the matter to the authorities is currently helping the police with their investigation.

The 63 intended migrants were alleged to have planned to go to the Canary Islands. Among the released detainees include 44 Senegalese, 17 Gambians and 1 Bissau Guinean.

Our source revealed that the alleged intending migrants’ operational plans revealed that they were supposed to take a wooden canoe with foodstuff and boat engines on tour for the journey.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2023 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06