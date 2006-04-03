Author Topic toubab1020





By Nelson Manneh on June 29, 2023



The Director General of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia, Bakary Gassama, reported that the Anti-Narcotic Agency in 2022 registered a total number of six hundred and thirty-two (632) cases.



He said these cases involved six hundred and fifty (650) accused persons. Five hundred and sixty-three (563) of those arrested are Gambians while the remaining eighty-seven (87) are non-Gambian Nationals.



DG Gassama said the agency also seized 1 ton, 838 kilogram, 408 grams, 960 milligrams of cannabis Sativa, 2 kilograms, kilograms, 731grams, 760 milligrams of cocaine, 8 grams, and 100 milligrams of heroine, 5 kilograms, 579 grams, 467 milligrams of hashish and 309 grams, 26 milligrams of skunk. At the same time, they seized a different assortment of controlled drugs including 2400 tablets of clonazepam, 541 tablets of methamphetamine, 105 tablets of ecstasy and 1130 tablets of tramadol in 2022.



-

“Youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years account for the majority of those arrested. A total number of 448 youth representing 68.92 % were nabbed on drug related offences for the reporting period. Those below the age of 18 were 10 representing 1.54 % while those above 36 years were 192 persons representing 22.7 % of the total number of persons arrested in 2022,” he said.



On the Gender Distribution, DG Gassama said 734 of the accused persons are male and the remaining 16 are female. In comparison to the total number of 815 cases involving 798 accused persons registered in 2021, the seizure statistics for 2022 indicate a downward trend in the total number of cases and arrests.



Director Gassama made these statements during the commemoration of the International Day against Drug Abuse, illicit drug trafficking and related crimes 2023.



“The United Nations General Assembly on the 7th of December 1987, passed resolution 42/112 setting aside this day as a manifestation of its resolve and commitment to addressing the global drug problem.”



“Ever since the passing of this resolution, anti-narcotic agencies and relevant partners have been actively engaged in using the day to draw public attention to the dangers and devastating consequences of illicit drug trafficking and abuse and related activities on individuals, societies, and nations across the globe,” he said.



He said the theme for this year’s commemoration “People first: stop stigma and discrimination and strengthen prevention” highlights the significance of prevention and treatment initiatives in solving the world drug problem.



“It also draws global attention on the importance of a ‘people centred approach’ to drug policies with special focus on human rights, compassion, and evidence-based practices that are not discriminatory, neither stigmatizing nor judgemental on drug abuse and Substance Use Disorders (S.U.D). Furthermore, it raises awareness on the importance of strengthening prevention initiatives, providing evidence-based treatment services for people with S.U.D and providing alternatives to prison sentences for drug abuse and related offences,” he said.



