It would be very interesting if there were to be an in depth enquiry into the circumstances of why this case ever reached the Court System,

something OBVIOUSLY went badly wrong .

By Kemeseng Sanneh (KEXX) on June 29, 2023



Ismaila Ndong,, a taxi driver was charged with six (6) counts of rape, thirteen (13) counts of robbery and one (1) count of indecent assault. He denied all the charges and the prosecution were called upon by the court to open their case, but at the end of the case, Ndong made a ‘no case to answer’ submission with the claim that the prosecution, despite the numerous charges, failed to establish a case against him. He pleaded that his innocence was not shaken.





According to the prosecution’s case, Ndong engaged the girls in sexual acts intentionally and under coercive circumstances on different dates. The prosecution also alleged that he took valuables from the same girls/ladies such as mobile phones, cash, finger rings, wrist bangles, and other materials on different dates.



