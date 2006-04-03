Author Topic toubab1020





Jun 26, 2023, 11:14 AM | Article By: Modou Cham



The minister of Information Lamin Queen Jammeh, in an interview with this medium, expressed delight with Gambia’s achievement in the 2023 World Press Freedom Ranking, while vowing that we could be become first in Africa and the world in future.



“We are celebrating the ranking in the index that The Gambia is ranked 5th in Africa and 46th in the world. Individuals and institutions have called to congratulate the Gambia’s position on the ranking and it’s something that the administration of President Barrow is determined to maintain to become first in Africa and the whole world.”



Dwelling on the Access to Information (ATI) Act, Minister Jammeh explained that in the implementation of the law, there are a series of actors and his ministry is the lead agency. He added that the implementation is not all to be done by the ministry or government.



Jammeh stated that the CSOs are involved in activities that are a direct way of implementing the ATI, while confirming that the government is preparing the necessary infrastructures, manpower content, and training of individuals who will be critical deliverers in the information value chain.



“The implementation process is on course and the government is cooperating with other partners in the process. We are creating every climate for people to access information. If you go to an information officer at a particular ministry and ask for information, it will be provided.”



He, however, explained that people need to understand that not all the structures are yet in place including the setting up of the information commission. Jammeh buttressed that it’s a process that would require the appointment of information officers and the training of personnel who will be involved.



“We are working with GPU and NDI among others. As we speak, my ministry doesn’t have any important programme more than the implementation of the ATI, given the fact that the government has committed itself.”







